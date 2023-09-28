Stakeholders harp on sustaining menstrual hygiene among young girls

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Menstrual hygiene in young girls has been described as a practice that will not only promote the health and wellness of the girl children but sustain their wellbeing.

This was the issue discussed at the one day sensitization programme on menstrual hygiene for students of Ijegun Senior Comprehensive School, Ijegun Junior Grammar School and Ijegun Senior Grammar School in Alimosho LGA.

At the event issues around why it was important for girl children to know all about menstrual hygiene, why they needed to know how to take care of themselves when they are menstruating, why they needed to know the importance of hygiene, preventing infection which could lead to Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, PID, as well as sensitizing them on how to be comfortable wherever they are.

The reality, according to the organizers, Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP) in partnership with Simplygirls with support from AB Microfinance Bank , is that girls who are menstruating could experience pain depending on their body fixtures.

Speaking with one of the students on her experience while menstruating, Isaiah Promise, 16 years old J.S.S 3 student of Ijegun Comprehensive Junior High School, lamented, ”Every month, I experience pain whenever I want to menstruate. I believe this pain occurs because of the level of sugar I consume on a regular basis. My mum has warned me to stop licking sweet or taking sugary things.

“My mum buys drugs for me although, I do not know the name of the drug. But, what I know is that she gives me drugs and water and once I use it, the pain will subside.

“She did not take me to the hospital. She only consulted a nurse who prescribed the drug for her to buy. I have been experiencing this pain since I started menstruating as a young girl.

“The pain was always at the lower abdomen and it goes through to the whole body and then headache, body ache and pain comes up throughout the three days. I was 14 year old when I started menstruating”, she said.

The school counselor, Mrs. Foluso Falode, Ijegun, the sensitization was a relief because menstrual pain and hygiene has always been a challenge for our girls in the school.

“We have been informed not to administer any drug on anyone who is experiencing menstrual pain. We can only call their parents or guardians to come and pick them whenever such case arises.

“We also ensure that this does not disturb their academic performance”, she said.

While sensitising the students, Medical Officer, Pediatric Department, Isolo General Hospital, Dr. Omojowolo Rachael, said, “It is important for the students to know about menstrual materials they could use including disposable sanitary pad, how to apply it, the duration for which they could use it, they need to know how to clean themselves from front to back, why they did not need to use soap, why they need good water, how to wrap their menstrual pads with old paper and nylon before trashing it in the bin.

“They need to know that they could come to school when they are menstruating. How to make use of good water and toilets. For those who could not afford sanitary pads, those using clothes should know how to wash their cloth pads properly, how to change it often, how to take extra cloth pads to school, how to wrap it in the paper, soak and wash it properly. Spread it in a place where sun rays could reach, iron and put it in a separate place and not share it with anyone.

“They should eat regularly, eat a balanced diet and do exercises, if they have a complaint including pre-menstrual syndrome, they should visit the doctor so as to help them out. Menstrual pain is different from endometriosis; endometriosis is a clinical condition on its own. Menstrual pain comes as a cramp and the pains are different”, she said.

The programme manager of Simplygirls, Dubem Ironsi disclosed that the one day sensitisation programme was organised to disabuse the minds of girl children from believing some myths associated with menstruation.

“Menstruation is a natural and biological process, but in some cultures, it is still associated with stigmas and taboos, leading to social exclusion and shame for girls during their periods thus leading to reduced confidence and low self-esteem, which in turn leads to decreased participation in various aspects of life.

“Effective sensitization of young girls on menstrual health will go a long way in curbing “period poverty” which occurs when young girls miss school during their periods.

“Accessibility to menstrual products is essential for proper menstrual hygiene management. When girls have access to sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, they can manage their periods hygienically, reducing the risk of infections and related health issues, boosting their confidence and self-esteem and promoting gender equality which helps break down barriers that perpetuate gender disparities.

“This is a way of educating them of the better way of practicing hygiene during the menstrual period. We also address breast cancer, various health challenges faced by girls and women in the society and we will love to partner with other organizations to ensure that all these challenges are dealt with”, he said.

The Executive Director, WRAHP, Bose Ironsi, revealed that the sensitisation was in two phases, including sensitization of 1000 young girls on menstrual health and distribution of menstrual hygiene products to 1000 young girls.

“The distribution of menstrual pads to 1000 young girls which is the second phase of the intervention will not only address menstrual hygiene but also promote the young girls’ rights, dignity and empowerment.

“The expected outcome of the intervention include increased awareness and knowledge about menstrual health among 1000 young girls, improved menstrual hygiene practices among young girls, Increased confidence and self-esteem among young girls, positive health outcomes due to reduced risk of reproductive tract infection among young girls as well as long-term behavioural change among young girls.

“We are aware that the rate of this menace is increasing day in, day out and it is our responsibility to address the menace. Sensitization of young girls will play a crucial role in strengthening the capacity of young girls on menstrual health hygiene”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Marketing AB Microfinance Bank, Raymond Ibileke said, “We discovered that there is a gap and no good practices when it comes to menstruation. We decided to enlighten them on menstrual hygiene, how to dispose sanitary pads, how to wear sanitary pads, and how to know the best sanitary pads to use.

“We are giving sanitary pads to reduce poverty among the lower class especially in Lagos. We are giving out one sanitary pad to every child and we have made provision for those who need more to walk to Ireti Resource Centre for more sanitary pads. We are giving three schools with a minimum of 400 girls in each school”, he said

However, Branch Manager, Amata Cynthia, disclosed that it was part of the company’s CSR to reach out. As a way of educating the girls, we engaged a doctor to speak on menstrual hygiene and best practices.

“We realized that during the puberty stage, lots of changes happen in our young girls compared to the male children and many of these female children are not enlightened on what it takes to take care of themselves whenever they are faced with challenges of menstruation”, she concluded.