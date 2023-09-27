Stakeholders harp on rebuilding moral values in society

FILED – A participant at a Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) protest rally in Stuttgart in 2020 wears a banner against compulsory vaccination. Parents in the Czech Republic who refuse to vaccinate their children against common diseases can be fined, which is in line with the country’s compulsory vaccination policy, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled. Photo: Christoph Schmidt/dpa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to build healthier families that will in turn rebuild moral values in the society, Greenwood House School, GHS, a family-centric outfit, organised a parent conference to serve as a platform for parents to learn better ways of parenting.

The conference featured a keynote address by Mrs Olajumoke Adenowo, an architect and Founder of Awesome Treasures Foundation, ATF, as well as panel sessions on Effective Communication and Technology and Social Media.

Also, breakout sessions that covered topics including, The Early Years Foundation Stage, Confronting Bullying, and Identifying and Addressing Antisocial Behaviours.

In her opening remarks, the Co-Founder of Greenwood House School, Dr. Ekua Abudu Akinsanya said: “Parenting is one of the most rewarding experiences in life, but it can also be challenging. We organised this conference to provide parents with the support and resources they need to navigate the complexities of parenthood and raise happy and well-adjusted children.

According to her, the conference, which was the first of its kind in Nigeria was created to work together with parents to reach the full potential of their wards educationally, morally and socially in a more conducive environment.

“We realise the world is ever-changing and parenting has become more challenging than ever before.

“Our children, through technology, have unregulated access to a world beyond their fingertips. A world where we cannot effectively control what they are exposed to and where they are fed content and lifestyle incompatible with our family values,” she said.

The conference with the theme: Navigating the Complexities of Parenthood, featured speakers including parents, educators, psychologists, pediatricians, key opinion leaders, family-centric influencers and IT experts, among others.

In his speech, Mr Ronald Cillers, principal, Greenwood School, said: “The parent conference was a valuable resource for parents and caregivers in the community as it provided an essential platform for key stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on ways to better connect with the younger generation in line with the changes in society”, he said.

“It was a unique opportunity for stakeholders to learn better ways of parenting, thereby raising value-driven children, which will in turn translate into healthier families and a better society”, he said.