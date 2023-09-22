Stakeholders harp on rebuilding moral values in Nigeria

[L – R]: Tokunboh George-Taylor, Member, Board of Governors, Greenwood House School; Foluso Phillips, Chair, Board of Governors, Greenwood House School; Olajumoke Adenowo, Keynote Speaker and Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation; Dr Ekua Abudu Akinsanya, Co-Founder, Greenwood House School; and Folasade Adefisayo, former Commissioner for Education Lagos State, at Greenwood House School’s inaugural Parent Conference.

…Say every parent must be involved

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to build healthier families which will in turn rebuild moral values in the Society, Greenwood House School, a family-centric organisation, GHS, organised a parent conference to serve as a platform for parents to learn better ways of parenting.

The conference featured a keynote address by Mrs Olajumoke Adenowo, an architect and Founder of Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF), as well as panel sessions on “Effective Communication” and “Technology and Social Media”. Also, breakout sessions that covered topics including, ‘The Early Years Foundation Stage, Confronting Bullying, and Identifying and Addressing Antisocial Behavior.

In her opening remarks, the Co-Founder of Greenwood House School, Dr. Ekua Abudu Akinsanya, said, “Parenting is one of the most rewarding experiences in life, but it can also be challenging. We organized this conference to provide parents with the support and resources they need to navigate the complexities of parenthood and raise happy and well-adjusted children.

According to her, conference, which was the first of its like in Nigeria was created to work together with parents to reach the full potential of their wards educationally, morally, and socially in a more conducive environment”.

“We realise the world is ever-changing and parenting has become more challenging than ever before. Our children, through technology, have unregulated access to a world beyond their fingertips. A world where we cannot effectively control what they are exposed to, and where they are fed content and lifestyle incompatible with our family values”, she said.

The conference with the theme, “Navigating the Complexities of Parenthood”, featured speakers including parents, educators, psychologists, paediatricians, key opinion leaders, family-centric influencers, and IT experts, among others.

Ekua said, the conference was to provide an opportunity to discuss enrichment and intervention strategies to support children, highlight issues affecting their learning and growth, and analyze the intricacies of parenting the most globally-connected generation.

“Through our sessions, attendees received practical skills and strategies for managing modern parenting and dealing with specific issues.

“We hope that from all the stories and insights shared, you can be inspired and motivated to be more engaged and proactive in your parenting journey and improve your relationship with your children.

”The parent conference was attended by over 350 parents and stakeholders in attendance.

Participants appreciated the opportunity to learn from experts, share their own experiences, and network with other parents”, she said.

Meanwhile, the special guest, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, former commissioner for education, Lagos State, spoke about the importance of building strong relationships with one’s children and acknowledged that parenting cannot be outsourced.

Her words: “Let your children know that their lives really matter to you. To me, the challenges of parenting today stem from parents carrying the baggage of their past, the changing demographics of society, and the rising lack of mentors, amongst others.

“The key factors for good parenting are establishing clear guidelines, being active listeners, encouraging and keeping them safe from harm, good discipline, and ensuring purposeful time.

“We are all on this journey together interdependently. Real maturing is knowing you need others and leaving your egos aside to learn and unlearn from one another”, she said.

In his speech, Mr Ronald Cillers, principal, of Greenwood School, said, that choosing a school is an arduous and could even be a daunting task. Enough research, investigation and time needs to be considered.

Every parent who desires an intellectual, moral, physical and conducive environment for their child will choose the right school. As we embark upon the education of the total child, creativity and innovation are encouraged and the traditional values of respect, honesty, hard work, responsibility, service to the community and enthusiasm must be the cornerstones of the institution, he said.

The parent conference was a valuable resource for parents and caregivers in the community as it provided an essential platform for key stakeholders to discourse and collaborate on ways to better connect with the younger generation in line with the changes to society.

It was a unique opportunity for stakeholders to learn better ways of parenting, thereby raising value-driven children, which will in turn translate into healthier families and a better society. The event was sponsored by various organizations including First Bank, Vetiva, Blueprint Technologies, Dorman Long Engineering, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Hyde Energy, Senantra, and The Civic Center as the main sponsors.

Other sponsors were Philips Outsourcing, Philips Consulting, Access Bank, Flour Mills of Nigeria, JW Events, UBA Foundation, MedPlus, Shoreline, Cadbury, EDVES, Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, and The Tent Event Limited. Individuals who believed in the mission of the conference also played key roles as sponsors.