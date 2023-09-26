Stakeholders canvass collaboration to boost Africa’s energy growth

By Esther Onyegbula & Okonkwo Kamsi

Stakeholders in the energy management ecosystem have called for inclusion and collaboration towards sustainable and affordable energy across Africa.



Consequently, they charged African leaders to deepen collaboration towards achieving the continent’s energy growth.



This call was made at the 3-day Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit 2023, themed ‘Unlocking new value with reforms, investments and technology”, in Lagos.

While stressing the need for implementation of concrete actions for a guaranteed bright and sustainable energy future, the stakeholders also stated that the giant strides recorded in some countries like Ghana in its energy generation sector should be implemented in other West African countries.

The conference which sought to achieve Africa’s energy growth, had roundtable dialogues, exhibition visits, networking opportunities and panellists’ sessions that deliberated on front-burner issues and challenges in energy generation, transmission and distribution capacity across Africa.

During one of the Panel discussions titled: ‘Country Spotlight: Ghana, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy, Ghana, Andrew Mercer, said: “By decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, Ghana is taking steps to mitigate the effect of climate change and protect public health.

“The energy sector can have a significant impact on the local ecosystem, particularly through large-scale hydro plants.

“Ghana is carefully managing its hydropower resources.

“It is important to note why Ghana is making progress in addressing the energy challenges, through policy implementation and financial investment”, he added.

Speaking on Electricity standards, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Electricity Management Services, NEMSA Engr. Aliyu Tahir said: “In Nigeria, three government agencies are saddled with the responsibilities of electrical standards and regulations as well as the enforcement of these regulations and standards “.

He noted that energy storage “is one of the shortcomings of the new Energy Act. The act did not tackle the issue of storage. There is no way you can renew energy systems if you don’t have storage facilities.

“There should be a regulation on how much energy an individual or household is supposed to store at the National level, especially for safety.”