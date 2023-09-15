SQI College of ICT congratulates new Soun of Ogbomosho

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III

The SQI College, an ICT institute, has congratulated the new Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Afolabi Oluseye OLAOYE (Orumogege I111) on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, having completed the compulsory 7days seclusion yesterday.

Just as the new monarch assured new emergence of reputable companies and job opportunities to eradicate joblessness in Ogbomoso, the management of SQI College in a statement by the Rector of the Institute, Engr Fredrick Aderinto, expressed confidence that the reign of Oba Afolabi Oluseye Olaoye will be prosperous for the people of Ogbomosho.



“On behalf of SQI college of ICT, it is with great joy that we extend our congratulations to you on this pleasant occasion as you begin your journey of service to Ogbomosho land which destiny has bestowed on you.



“We pray that may your reign be peaceful, prosperous and of immense great value and purposeful leadership that would not only take Ogbomosho to greater heights but would be emulated by other kingdoms far and wide.



“We felicitate with people of Ogbomoso land on this monumental development and pray for peace, progress and development of the domain, Oyo State and Nigeria at large,” he said.



In another statement signed by the Director of the Institute, Dr Adeyemi Aderinto, likened the choice of Oba Afolabi Oluseye Olaoye, an eminent pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God( RCCG) to the story of Joshua who never expected such selection to lead his people, but as God willed, he can’t resist.

According to him God is on the side of the monarch and there is no iota of doubt that he will take the people of Ogbomoso to the promised land.



“On the last note, the Institute, SQI College also wishes to assure all and sundry make Ogbomoso land proud by providing the best ICT solution in Oyo State and to the nation at large.

“May the Lord give you a long reign, His blessings upon you and be a light to your path to lead the people right”, he said.