SQHN annual conference to mark World Patient Safety Day

L-R: Dr. Abayomi Sule, Secretary SQHN; Dr. Omotayo Bello, Board Member; Dr. Ajike Oladoyin, Board Member; Dr. Wole Abiodun-Wright, Chairman, SQHN; Mrs. Fola Laoye, Treasurer, SQHN; Olamide Aseperi, Program Administrator, SQHN; Dr. Peter Nmadu, Board Member; Mrs. Vivian Akwuaka, Accreditation Committee Member, SQHN

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Society for Quality Healthcare in Nigeria, SQHN, as part of its annual conference will mark the World Patient Safety Day, a day set aside to raise global awareness about patient safety and reduce patient harm.

The annual conference set for September 27th is expected to bring together healthcare professionals and stakeholders on the theme, “Challenges and Opportunities in Regulatory Oversight of Healthcare Providers in West Africa.”

A statement by SQHN to announce the conference reads, “World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on the 17th of September, serves as a global reminder of the importance of patient safety. This day calls for worldwide solidarity and concerted effort to enhance patient safety. It brings together patients, families, caregivers, communities, health workers, healthcare leaders and policy-makers, highlighting their shared commitment to ensuring patient safety.

“In alignment with the global patient safety agenda, SQHN has chosen the theme of its annual conference to underscore the significance of regulatory oversight in healthcare. The conference will provide a platform for the exchange of best practices and successful strategies among multidisciplinary stakeholders. It is indeed a timely initiative, as patient safety is increasingly recognised as a global health priority.”

The statement disclosed that the Annual General Meeting, AGM comes up after the annual conference.

SQHN also used the opportunity to congratulate the new Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate and the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, calling on them to ensure best practices in the healthcare sector.

Keynote speakers at the event include Dr Abiola Idowu, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA); Dr. Onyebuchi Chukwu, former Minister of Health and Dr. Jibike Oyewumi.

Both the conference and AGM will be accessible through a hybrid format to enable wider participation and engagement.