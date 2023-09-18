Sports Minister hails Amusan, Brume on diamond league success

Amusan

Sen. John Owan-Enoh, Minister of Sports Development, has congratulated Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume for their outstanding performance at the 2023 Diamond League in Oregon, U.S.

Amusan on Sunday won the 100m Women’s Hurdles in 12.33s to retain her Diamond League title.

Owen-Enoh on Monday stated that the victory was a beautiful way for Amusan to wind down an athletic season that brought joy, tears and goosebumps.

He added that her determination and mental strength was worth emulating.

“I join millions of Nigerians globally to felicitate with Tobi Amusan on a deserved win at the Diamond League.

“The victory is one that will restore her confidence after the difficult ordeal she passed through this year.

“Even though she lost the World Championship title, she won our hearts in Budapest. I am glad that she was able to overcome all of the challenges to defend her crown for the third consecutive time.

“I urge Tobi and other Nigerian athletes to reflect on this season, applaud themselves for their hard work and look towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he said.

Amusan on Sunday emerged as only the second woman in the history of the Diamond League to clinch three 100m hurdles titles in a row, equalling the record of Dawn Nelson-Harper.

The minister also hailed Nigerian long jumper, Ese Brume, for her silver medal achievement in the long jump event at the competition.

Brume came close to winning her first Diamond League title after leaping 6.85m, just as Ivana Vuketa, who won gold.

Owan-Enoh lauded the Nigerian for clinching silver, despite missing out on gold by a very small margin.

“Ese Brume has continued to make us proud time and again. From the Olympics, to the Commonwealth Games, to Diamond Leagues, she has consistently ranked amongst the top athletes in her sports, globally.

“While it is disappointing that she narrowly missed out on the Diamond League title, I want to state that the country remains proud of her achievements.

“I am sure that she will bounce back and take her rightful place. I urge her and other athletes likewise to stay focused on the bigger picture as we draw closer to the 2024 Olympic Games,” he said. (NAN)