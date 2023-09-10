Sports Minister congratulates Super Eagles after Sao Tome defeat

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, has congratulated the Super Eagles on their emphatic victory over São Tomé and Principe on Sunday in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles smashed their opponents 6-0 to wrap up the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifying series in grand style.

Speaking on the outcome of the encounter, Owan-Enoh congratulated the team for rewarding the support of Nigerians with a good performance.

He tasked the team to win the AFCON trophy next year.

“On behalf of all Nigerians, I congratulate the Super Eagles for making the country proud with such an incredible performance.

“While this wraps up our qualification gracefully, I want to charge the team to go out against all odds in Ivory Coast next year.

“We want the AFCON trophy to land in Nigeria, and all hands will be on deck to make this happen,” he said.

He said that the ministry would work round the clock to ensure that the team was well prepared in its quest to win the trophy.

He noted that the players displayed commitment to the national colours.

“I hope that the renewed sense of patriotism remains in place to ensure the team puts up an even better performance at the AFCON,” he said.

Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick to become Nigeria’s fourth all-time highest goal scorer with 20 goals.

Goals from Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze completed the rout.

The Super Eagles bagged 15 points from six games to secure top spot in Group A.

NAN also reports that the AFCON is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast in January, 2024. (NAN)