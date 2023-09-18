Sports minister congratulates Ese Brume after narrow 2nd place finish at Diamond League final

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has congratulated Nigerian long jumper Ese Brume for her second-place finish in the long jump event at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon.

Brume came close to winning her first Diamond League title after leaping 6.85 m (0.2) to finish 2nd in the women’s long jump as she hit her biggest jump of the year.

The Nigerian jumped the same marks as the winner, Serbian Ivana Vuketa, at 6.58m, but they were only separated on countback.

The reigning Olympic bronze medalist and Commonwealth champion was so close to making history as Nigeria’s first field athlete to win a Diamond League trophy, but she lost out by a slim margin.

Brume did not get a chance to respond to Ivana’s 6.85m, passing up her 6th attempt with what seemed like an injury.

World champion, Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta, won the long jump title for the third consecutive time and her fifth overall Diamond League title.

On his social media to celebrate the success of Brume, he lauded the Nigerian for finishing strong despite missing out on first place by a slim margin.

He wrote, “Ese Brume has continued to make us proud time and again. From the Olympics to the Commonwealth Games to the Diamond Leagues, Ese has consistently ranked amongst the top athletes in her sports, globally,”

“While it is disappointing that she narrowly missed out on the Diamond League title, I want to state that the country remains proud of her achievements. I am sure that she will bounce back and take her rightful place. I urge her and other athletes likewise to stay focused on the bigger picture as we draw closer to the 2024 Olympic Games.”

Brume won a bronze medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, before winning silver medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and World Indoor Championships in Eugene and Belgrade, respectively.

In 2022, Ese Brume leaped 7.02m to win Silver and Nigeria’s second medal on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

She also won gold in Birmingham, during the Commonwealth Games which was held in the summer of 2022 to retain the title she won in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.

At the recently concluded World Championships in Budapest, Brume’s chance of making history for Nigeria ended agonizingly after she finished fourth in the women’s long jump final.

The Nigerian was so close to making history as the most decorated athlete in World Championships history from the West African country, having won bronze and silver medals in 2019 and 2022.

Brume won a bronze medal at the last Olympic games in Tokyo, before going on to win silver medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and World Indoor Championships in Eugene and Belgrade, respectively. In the summer of 2022, she won gold in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games.

Similarly, World hurdles record holder, Oluwatobiloba Amusan wrapped up her season on a stellar and record-breaking note by clinching the Wanda Diamond League for the third successive year.

The 26-year-old became the second athlete to achieve the feat, following in the footsteps of American athlete Dawn Nelson-Harper, who won the Diamond League 100m women’s hurdles title in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, took to social media to celebrate the success of the Nigerian stellar athletes, Amusan and Brume.

He said, “I proudly congratulate the duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, both winning at the Diamond League held in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

“Oluwatobiloba Amusan for winning the 100m Women’s Hurdles in a time of 12.33 to reclaim her Diamond League title while Nigerian long jumper, Ese Brume for her silver medal achievement in the long jump event at the Diamond League.

“The duo of Tobi and Brume represents strength, mental toughness, and the Nigerian spirit.

“The victory was a beautiful way for Amusan to wind down an athletic season that brought joy, tears, and goosebumps.

“Her determination and mental strength are worth emulating. Ese Brume, on the other side, has continued to make us proud time and again.

“From the Olympics to the Commonwealth Games to the Diamond Leagues, Ese has consistently ranked among the top athletes in her sport globally.

“I join millions of Nigerians globally to felicitate with both Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume on their deserved wins at the Diamond League.

“Both victories are those that will restore their confidence after the difficult ordeal both passed through this year.

“Even though Tobi lost the World Championship title, she won our hearts in Budapest. I am glad that she was able to overcome all of the challenges to defend her crown for the third consecutive time.

“Brume came close to winning her first Diamond League title after leaping 6.85m, just as Ivana Vuketa, who won gold, I am mostly proud of her for finishing strong, despite missing out on first place by very small margins.

“I urge Tobi, Brume, and other Nigerian athletes to reflect on this season, applaud themselves for their hard work, and look towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the utmost commitment to sports and the President will stand by all Nigerian athletes, who are fighting hard to represent the country on the international stage.”