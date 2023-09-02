Speaker condemns gunmen’s killing, abduction of 3 in Ekiti

…tasks security agencies to track down perpetrators

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye has condemned Wednesday’s killing of one of his constituents and the abduction of two others.

Hon. Aribasoye said this on Friday, while reacting to the killing of one person at Itapaji, Ikole local government area of the state, with two others kidnapped by gunmen around 8pm, on Wednesday.

The speaker, who bemoaned the activities of those blood-sucking perpetrators of the dastardly act, appealed to combined security agencies to act swiftly and arrest those behind the abduction.

Condemning such senseless killing and acts of terror, Rt Hon Aribasoye vowed that the government of Biodun Oyebanji won’t allow any group of terrorists to turn the state into a killing field.

He said all apparatuses of government and security might will be mobilised to resist such dreaded and monstrous actions that are trying to rear their ugly heads and make the state unsafe.

The Lawmaker said it was highly traumatic for one person to have been gunned down in such a gory fashion, saying the people of Itapaji are not only traumatised and saddened, but now feel unsafe over such horrendous action.

Aribasoye appealed passionately to the state police command to beef up security around the towns located near Kwara and Kogi borders to ward off incursion from inter-state bandits that were killing and perpetrating hostage taking.

“These actions of killings and kidnapping of people were highly reprehensible and condemnable. How can people be killed in such a gory manner? It was senseless and these should be resisted by all men of good hearts and consciences.

“I have received reports of how the evil doers perpetrated the act and I know that their action was to make Ikole constituency 2 unsafe for inhabitants because this could cripple economic activities if the perpetrators are not tamed.

“There have been reported cases of people being feared to go to their farms because of the activities of these evil-minded individuals. This will surely affect individual’s standard of living and income and as well jeopardise the efforts of the state government to bolster the food security status of our dear state.

“Time has come for the state government and all the towns to rally support for the local vigillance groups and Amotekun Corps to work in synergy with the conventional security outfits to upscale their intelligence gathering mechanism to be able to respond positively to the current situation.”