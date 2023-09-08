Spare Nigerians any further polarization, Yuguda, APC Professionals tell Atiku, Obi

Omeiza Ajayi

A former Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman Board of Trustees BoT of the All Progressives Congress APC Professionals Forum, Dr Isa Yuguda has counselled the Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party LP, Peter Obi to spare the country any further polarization by their resort to again challenge the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT.

At a news conference Friday in Abuja, Yuguda whose position was reinforced by a former Governor of Adamawa state, James Bala Ngilari the affirmation of the February 25 2023 electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu by the Tribunal is an attestation of the credibility of the Presidential election and has put to rest all the false narratives about the electoral process.

He said; “The Tribunal also vindicated our stance that the Presidential election was the best in the country’s modern history considering how it shook the country’s political landscape.

“Mr President, the task ahead is an herculean one that requires a focused and dedicated leadership to meet the yearnings of Nigerians and we have no doubt that you have all it takes to deliver on our campaign promises. Your capacity has been proven overtime in your private and public careers just as you have demonstrated enough courage to take tough but wise decisions for the good of all.

“We have taken notice of the separate and almost simultaneously press conferences addressed by the Presidential candidates of the two opposition parties, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and our message to both of them is this;

“We concede that it is within the rights of the petitioners to proceed to the Supreme Court but we appeal to them to spare the country from further polarization of the citizenry and heating up the polity with another round of wild goose chase spiced with fake news and unverifiable claims.

“For us, we believe it is time for them to accept the verdict of Nigerians as affirmed by the Tribunal and join hands in supporting the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his Renewed Hope agenda of moving the country to development.

“The Forum suggest to politicians who wishes to continue spending money in court despite the unanimous judgment of the court to seek the option of donating those legals fees to charity or less privileged in the society. No personal interest or ambition should be more important than the collective interest of Nigerians for democratic deliverables.

“We also want to use the opportunity to congratulate President Tinubu on all he has done in his first 100 days in office including efforts to make the country more conducive for the much needed Foreign Direct Investment FDI. We are all seeing what he has been doing in India on the side-lines of the G20 meeting and are proud of him and his team. We also have to appreciate our forum’s Legal Committee members led by Babatunde Ogala SAN for their contribution to the President and our party’s victory at the President Election Petition Tribunal.

“As a stakeholders forum within the ruling party, APC Professionals Forum will continue its engagement with heads of MDAs and key policymakers towards implementation of people oriented policy and programmes that lift up the living standard of the people, while at same time enlightening Nigerians on the Tinubu administration’s efforts at delivering on our party’s manifesto and campaign promises”.