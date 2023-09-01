Spain sports court opens probe into Rubiales’ World Cup kiss

Spain’s sports court has agreed to investigate Luis Rubiales for forcibly kissing a Women’s World Cup player, paving the way for fresh sanctions against the scandal-hit football boss, sources close to the case said Friday.

The Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD) has agreed to admit a complaint submitted last week by the Spanish government via the state-run National Sports Council (CSD), the source said, although the court qualified the behaviour in question as “serious” and not “very serious” as stated by the government.