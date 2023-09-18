Spain snubs Hermoso, as 15 WWC winners make squad for Nations League

Jenni Hermoso has not been left out in Spain’s first squad since winning the Women’s World Cup, but 15 members of that triumphant team have been named.

The call-up was in preparation for Spain ahead of the Nations League fixtures against Sweden on Friday and Switzerland on Tuesday, 26 September.

A large number of players boycotted the team after the immediate past federation boss Luis Rubiales kissed forward Hermoso following last month’s final, and the fall-out led to his resignation.

On Friday, 39 players including 21 of the 23 World Cup winners said their strike would continue until further changes were made.

This was the first squad announcement by new coach Montse Tome, who replaced Jorge Vilda – considered a close ally of Rubiales, after he was sacked earlier this month, BBC Sport said.

Tome, who was Vilda’s assistant manager, has become the first woman to hold the position of Spain women’s boss.

It is unclear if the players who have been called up have ended their strike, with Tome saying she had spoken to those selected but was unwilling to disclose what was discussed.

Earlier on Monday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had urged striking players to return to the national team.

“We stand with Jenni,” Tome said.

“We believe that the best way to protect her is like this, but we are counting on Jenni.”

Barcelona duo Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro – who were not included in Spain’s World Cup squad after signing an open letter against then-coach Vilda – have been named in Tome’s side.

“It’s the start of a new phase, the clock is ticking,” said Tome.

“There is nothing behind us and we really want to connect with these players.”

On Friday, the 39 players boycotting the national team released a statement saying they would not return until further conditions were met, including reshaping certain departments within the RFEF, adding that they did not yet “feel in a safe place”.

The RFEF responded by expressing its commitment to change being made “to restore the functioning of the entity”.

The Spanish government also assured players that changes will be made and there will be a greater representation of women in the federation.

Rubiales has been banned from going within 200m of Hermoso, who has said the kiss was not consensual, after the 33-year-old filed a legal complaint.

Appearing in court for the first time last Friday, Rubiales denied sexually assaulting Hermoso.