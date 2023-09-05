Spain name Montse Tome as first woman coach of national team

Montse Tome

Spain’s RFEF football federation on Tuesday named Montse Tome as the new coach for its World Cup winning women’s squad in the first time a woman has occupied the post.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation has appointed Montse Tome as women’s national team coach, and she will be the first woman to hold the position in Spain,” it said in a statement several hours after firing her controversial predecessor Jorge Vilda as part of an overhaul following a major sexism scandal.