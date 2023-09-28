South-East governors, others commit to regional cohesion to surmount challenges

Governors and leaders of the five South-East states have concertedly restated their commitment to cohesion in the geopolitical zone to effectively surmount its challenges.

The governors spoke at the opening ceremony of a 2-day South-East summit on security and economy in Owerri on Thursday.

In a welcome address, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo led the call for the floating of an economic development fund that would enable the region pull resources together and unitedly confront the challenges posed by insecurity and economic hardship.

Uzodinma reminded the audience of the golden age when the defunct Igbo State Union, was the catalyst for the private sector-driven development projects witnessed in Igbo land such as schools, hospitals and markets.

He called for a paradigm shift in which the Igbos would reinvent the spirit of the Igbo State Union so as to be able to meet current challenges.

“There is need for the Igbos to turn within themselves for solutions, pool resources together and cooperate in order to be able to contain the dangers posed by insecurity.

“The South East Economic Development Fund will go a long way in financing research that will bring prosperity to the people,“ he said.

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra said the region’s leaders must device ways to progressively improve their home irrespective of challenges.

He also advised Igbo people to continue to develop the spirit of hospitality and mutual coexistence with other Nigerians in the interest of regional and national cohesion.

“We can lament about insecurity and so on; this is not the most insecure place in the world, other places are thriving despite their own insecurity.

“We need not just ourselves, we need Nigeria. Ndigbo needs Nigeria and Nigeria needs Ndigbo. Ndigbo needs Africa and the world and the World and Africa need Ndigbo. As an itinerant people, we cannot be an intolerant people,“ he said.

On his part, Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Patricia Obila, called on parents to checkmate the activities of their children with a view to ensuring that they are not in bad company.

This, she said, would go a long way to address the fundamental issues of insecurity and to pave the way for speedy economic development.

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia called for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, as a solution to the continued sit-at-home order and its resultant consequences.

Also, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, called for unity of purpose in the region to enable speedy development.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, disclosed that arrangements were in top gear for more economic emancipation of the region including the construction of a large, ultra modern market in Umuahia, the Abia capital.

Iwuanyanwu urged Igbo people not to despair in the face of challenges but to approach the region’s problems with the greatest optimism.

A former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, decried the continued sit-at-home in the South-East and its attendant consequences.

He added that the implication of this is being felt by all residents of the region, including successful people, who are often targeted for kidnapping and assassination, calling for a general rethink of the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was attended by traditional rulers, religious and business leaders as well as heads of security agencies in the geopolitical zone.