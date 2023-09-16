Soun Ogbomoso: Fame, money, not my intention of becoming king — Oba Olaoye

The historical city of Ogbomoso was on Thursday, agog as the newly installed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye Orumogege III, moved to the main palace to receive members of the community and dignitaries who converged to rejoice with him on his coronation.

While receiving dignitaries from different walks of life, the newly installed Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Olaoye, said he is not interested in making money or name on the throne.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of residents of the ancient city.

In his inaugural speech, the Soun said his aim was to put Ogbomoso in its rightful place.

Oba Olaoye was installed as the new Soun of Ogbomoso by kingmakers, led by the Are Ago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Solalaje Otolorin, in the early hours of Friday September, 8, 2023.

The monarch urged the aggrieved people to unite with him for the development of the town.

He added that it was God that sent him to rebuild the city and to work for its progress.

His words: “Ogbomoso will be different. In terms of development, Ogbomoso will be different. In terms of peace, Ogbomoso will be different.

“I want you to know it is a new thing in Ogbomosoland. Imole tuntun lo de yi ( A new light has come). Ire tuntun lo de yi (A new goodness has come).”

“Many knew what has been happening, what we have passed through but we will leave that behind us. Those who are aggrieved, let us unite for the development of Ogbomosoland. Let us unite so we can move Ogbomoso forward.”

“Let us eschew violence, if we love this city we will rebuild this city together. It is God that sent me to rebuild this city, to work for the progress of this city.”

“We have not come to the throne to make wealth God has given us wealth; we have not come to make a name, God has given us that. To put Ogbomoso in its rightful place is our goal. I assur you we will make Ogbomoso greater.”

“What we have come to do in Ogbomoso has started today, the development of Ogbomoso has started today, new glory has started.”

“Things will change. Good things such as industries will spring up, not one but many. God will give us many. I don’t talk much, it is action you will see, What did I say? That is what you will see in the name of the Lord.”