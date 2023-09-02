Son bags hat-trick in Tottenham’s 5-2 win at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick – his first of the season – as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute against the visitors.

But Tottenham soon hit their stride and Son levelled in the 16th minute with a dinked finish before Cristian Romero’s rasping shot gave the Londoners the lead in first-half stoppage time.

James Maddison made it 3-1 with a delightful curled finish in the 54th minute before Son struck twice in quick succession just past the hour mark to complete an emphatic win.

Burnley grabbed a late consolation through Josh Brownhill.

Tottenham, with 10 points from four games, are second on the table.