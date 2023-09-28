‘Some CSOs harass government agencies to extort money from them’

—Seek end to unethical practices in civil society

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Coalition of Civil Society Groups, CCSG, has expressed concerns over the alleged mischievous activities of unregistered organisations and individuals that have tarnished the image of civil society organisations.

President of CCSG, Olakunle Oladimeji, in a statement in Abuja, Thursday, expressed his disappointment with the practice of harassing government agencies and ministries with unverified claims.

He emphasized that such actions undermine the true role of civil society, which is to monitor government policies, promote transparency, and advocate for responsible service delivery.

According to him, “It has been observed that some faceless associations go about harassing heads of government agencies and ministries with claims of financial infractions with the aims of blackmailing and extortion under the guise or in the name of the Civil Society Organizations.

“This unpopular and wrongful effort has brought the image of the civil society family to disrepute hence, the need to call for an end to this mischief is important.

“This unethical and dishonest exercise to obtain information or address a situation without legitimate claims has become pervasive hence; the need to halt it cannot be over-emphasized.

“The unscrupulous exercise does not benefit the citizens or the institutions rather; it only undermines the magnitude of the infractions and encourages corruption.

“The role of civil society is to monitor government policies and actions and hold them accountable.

“Civil societies engage in advocacy and offer alternative policies to government, and other institutions, to promote transparency, and responsible service delivery, especially to the poor and underserved people, and mobilise citizens to participate in governance.

“It is not the role of civil society to make people obey a law or rule or force someone to be accountable.

“Civil society is not the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) which is the apex body vested by law with the responsibility to fight corruption and other related offences in Nigeria.

“It is the responsibility of civil societies to promote openness in governance and report any erring individual, authority, or agency to the appropriate authority for investigation.”

Oladimeji called on government agencies to prioritize accountability and transparency while reassuring the public that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in governance.

He also urged civil society to uphold their duty with sincerity and authenticity, offering support to the government through constructive suggestions and guidance.

Oladimeji condemned the unethical practices and called for their immediate cessation.

He expressed hope for a more accountable and transparent government, pledging continued efforts by civil society to fulfill their role in Nigerian society.