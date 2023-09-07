Soludo names ICC after Obiano, plans to honour his predecessors

Gov. Obiano and Charles Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE multi million naira Anambra State International Convention Centre (ICC),Awka will be named after the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said.

Soludo, while speaking during the Anambra State Investment Summit held in Awka, said his predecessors would also be honoured one way or the other.

Soludo said the naming of ICC after Obiano would be in recognition of his immense contribution to the development of the state.

The Anambra State investment summit had the theme ” Laying The Foundation for a Prosperous Smart Mega City”

He commended the past governor for his vision to build the edifice.

He said: “The International Conference Centre Awka will be named after Chief Willie Obiano for his vision. We will also find other institutions to name after other past governors like Chief Emeka Ezeife, Dr Chris Nhige , Peter Obi.

“We will also honour other Anambra people who had contributed immensely to the development of the state.”

He also stated that for those who had been making sacrifice, the state government would design awards to appreciate them.

According to him, in the recognition, the state would consider on what the person has done to the development of the state , number of people in his/ her employment.

He said that a number of MoUs would be signed in the course of the summit to kickstart the blueprint for the industrial revolution about to happen in the state.

According to him, the state government had acquired land in parts of the state, assuring that anybody who shows interest in investing in the state would be encouraged by his administration.