Solid minerals in Nasarawa ‘ll be our focus to boost economy – Alake

Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, yesterday, assured that the abundant solid minerals in Nasarawa State will be Federal Government’s focus to boost the nation’s economy.

Alake gave the assurance during a courtesy visit of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information, Alaba Balogun.

He said the importance of Nasarawa State cannot be overemphasized as far as mineral deposits are concerned, and added that solid minerals are now set to be Nigeria’s next petroleum, which the Tinubu-led administration is currently pursuing to actualize.

Therefore, the Minister affirmed that it is imperative to cooperate, synergize and coordinate all the dynamics surrounding minerals exploration, exploitation and judicious spending of the resources.

Meanwhile, the Minister commended the Governor’s visit and described it as a mark of the expected synergy between Federal and State Governments to develop the solid mineral sector.

He said: “Nasarawa State is very significant in terms of the development of mineral sector and we are putting the mechanisms together, we are crossing the ‘Ts’ and dotting the ‘Is’ to make sure that the nation derives maximum benefits from this God-given gift of minerals that are in abundance in Nigeria.

“We are going to harness and utilize efficiently effectively and proficiently to ensure that Nigeria really expends the resources also judiciously from solid minerals. That is the next petroleum of Nigeria.

According to the statement, speaking earlier, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, hailed Alake’s ministerial appointment, and said Alake being the Minister of a Ministry means more than anything to Nasarawa State, and described the appointment as a win-win situation for the entire nation.