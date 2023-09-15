Solid Minerals: Alake woos, assures investors on taking profits out

….says Nigeria most profitable destination for precious minerals

….as investors laud mining roadmap, plan visits to Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda making gains in the solid minerals sector within 100 days in office, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, yesterday, wooed investors and assured them of taking out profits.

Alake gave the assurance during the close of ’21st Africa Down Under Conference’ in Perth, Australia, where he spoke extensively on the mouthwatering opportunities in the nation’s mining sector, while ecstatic investors besieged the exhibition booth of the Ministry of Solid Minerals at the Pan Pacific Hotel venue of the event following Alake’s announcement of enticing package of incentives he unveiled during the fourth session.

Meanwhile, he disclosed to the investors of the Federal Government’s plan to establish the Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation that would interface between the global mining industry and Nigeria.

According to him, it behooves the government to assist investors with massive investment into geoscientific investigation of the country’s minerals including their grade and quantum in order for investors to project with greater certainty the costs of their investments and the profits they can make.

He said: “Nigeria is open for business and with our ongoing reforms in the solid minerals sector.

“I can assure every investor that comes to our country of conducive operating environment and good returns on their investments.

“The laws permit investors to take profits out.”

Also, the Minister made it known that Nigeria is Africa’s destination for precious minerals based on the prospect of the extensive occurrence of lithium in Nigeria, the solid minerals well sought after in the automotive industry for battery production and usage.

According to him (Alake) the progress made by investors such as Basin Limited in their Jupiter project, mining lithium in the North of Nigeria, and Lithium King investments in the South West of Nigeria confirm reports of Nigeria as the most profitable destination for the precious mineral.

However, the Minister assured investors of their safety and profits, which he maintained that the Nigerian government has given illegal miners 30 days to join co-operatives, and to deploy surveillance task force and mine police to combat criminals at the mining sites.

Affirming the Minister’s assurances on the Jupiter project, Dr Stevens Davies and partner, Hugh Morgan of Basin Limited disclosed that lithium deposits in several parts of Nigeria occur close to the surface requiring mainly quarrying for excavation, which makes it easy for investors to spin money.

According to them, the company is working on a nickel project that has shown good prospects in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, investors hailed the moves by the Nigerian Government, while acknowledging the proposed Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation, described it as a step in the right direction.

A United Kingdom and Ghana mining investor, David Gardner, expressed delight and hope in the roadmap presented by the Minister, saying it ignites his interest to invest in Nigeria’s mining sector.

Other investors at the mining forum include Mr.Guy Le Page, Director, RM Capital; Mr Ossama Aasriou, Head, Procurement, Distribution amd Marketing, CTA Group; Mr.Mark Atta-Danso, Chairman, Stakeholder Engagement, African Mining Professionals Association of Australia; Mr. Smart Bateman, Managing Director, Innov-Africa; Mr. Oumar Baba Sy, Managing Director, TAMIPA; David Abott, Business Development Manager, Xcalibur; and Mr.Doug Horak, Business Development Manager, Intertek, Australia.