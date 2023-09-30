Sokoto PDP rejects tribunal’s verdict, heads for appeal

By Musa Ubandawaki, SOKOTO

Sokoto state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18, election, Saidu Ubandoma, has dismissed the tribunal’s verdict on the petition he filed against the candidature of Governor Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir.

In a statement in Sokoto, Saidu Ubandoma promised to pursue the petition to it’s logical conclusion.

Vanguard reported that the Tribunal, today Saturday, dismissed his petition against Governor Aliyu and his Deputy, Gobir for lack of substance.

‘Unacceptable’

However, reacting in a statement, Ubandoma said: “Our ambition is to render service by the approval and mandate of our people through the instrument of a free and fair election.

“Today’s ruling of the Governorship Election Tribunal is only a stage in our struggle to reclaim that mandate of the electorate, who are confident of our sincerity of purpose and competence to deliver service and good leadership.

“We wish to reassure our supporters and the electorate as a whole, that they are part of this struggle, which we shall pursue with all zeal and commitment.

“Let me put it on record that we, as a political party and candidates in the 2023 governorship election in Sokoto State, have found the ruling of the tribunal unacceptable.

“Our legal team is, therefore, studying the details of today’s judgement, with a view to determining the appropriate next line of action on our part.

“My running mate and I, and indeed our party, recognise the role of our nation’s judiciary as the last hope of the common man and we are well aware that it is only through recourse to it that justice can be attained.

“We wish to, therefore, call on all of us to remain focused, calm law-abiding and rededicate ourselves to the task of retrieving our mandate through the only civilised instrument that is available to us as lovers of justice and the rule of law.”