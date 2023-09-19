Smuggling has deeply infiltrated our economy – Edoh

By Rita Okoye

UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Raymond Edoh, has decried the activities of smuggling among Nigerian youths.

According to him, there is urgent need for bold measures to curb its adverse impact on the economy.

Edoh stated this during a visit to Customs Acting CG, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on Tuesday.

He said the visit was aimed to strategize and take decisive actions to tackle the persistent issue of smuggling affecting the nation’s economy.

Expressing deep concern over the pervasive problem of smuggling, Edoh emphasized the urgent need for bold measures to curb its adverse impact on the economy.

“Smuggling has deeply infiltrated our economy, causing significant harm. We must take decisive steps to combat this issue,” emphasized Dr. Raymond Edoh during his visit.

Edoh said he’s committed to mobilizing and empowering youth as a formidable force for change, harnessing their potential to raise awareness and actively contribute to the fight against smuggling.

“We have a motivated, young workforce eager to contribute to our nation’s prosperity. By engaging and mobilizing them, we can effectively raise awareness against smuggling.

“The battle against smuggling is just one of the many challenges he has undertaken in his quest to drive positive change throughout the nation,” affirmed Edoh, highlighting the power of collective efforts in combating this pressing issue.

In response to Edoh’s visit and his emphasis on tackling smuggling, CG of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, shed light on a critical aspect of the problem. He highlighted the concerning trend of ships arriving in Nigeria often departing empty, underscoring the need to optimize this situation for goods’ export to strengthen the nation’s currency, the naira.

“Ships arriving in Nigeria often return empty, presenting a significant opportunity for us to export goods and boost our economic strength, particularly our national currency, the naira,” noted CG of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, underscoring the potential benefits of utilizing shipping opportunities effectively.

Accompanying Dr. Raymond Edoh were a dedicated and diverse group of individuals, each contributing their expertise to combat smuggling effectively. Their varied roles ranged from international consultation, media affairs, urban and rural development, youth mobilization, and more.

Raymond Edoh, a native of Benue State and a highly educated professional with a Ph.D. in Economics, embodies hope and progress.

His dedication and commitment to addressing socio-political issues and empowering youth signify a vision for a brighter, more prosperous Nigeria.