Skipper, DJ Sean Mannie release new song ‘Gawu’

By Ezra Ukanwa

Skipper and DJ Sean Mannie have seamlessly joined forces, igniting the dance floor with their electrifying new single titled “Gawu.”

Produced by the highly acclaimed Spellz, the musical collaboration is more than just a track – It is an invitation to celebrate life’s moments, whether you’re on the dance floor or simply basking in the joy of music.

At its core, “Gawu” is a jubilant celebration of life’s joys. The song extends an irresistible call to all, beckoning them to partake in the festivities, whether they find themselves on the dance floor or simply immersed in the euphoria of music.

Central to the song’s charm is the seamless fusion of Skipper’s artistic prowess and Spellz’s production wizardry.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Skipper, also known as Akinola Oladapo, showcases his versatility by effortlessly blending Afrobeat, R&B, Pop, and dancehall influences. His velvety-smooth vocals intertwine with Spellz’s innovative production techniques, resulting in a sonic experience that exudes both self-confidence, good vibes and an irresistible dance energy.

Sean Mannie’s prowess as a DJ and music curator finds a complementary partner in Skipper’s multifaceted musical talents, showcasing a partnership that has the potential to resonate deeply with a diverse audience.

With its unapologetically celebratory message and the artistry of Skipper, DJ Sean Mannie, and Spellz coming together, the song has the ingredients to become a chart-topper and a staple in playlists that are meant to uplift spirits and ignite dance floors.