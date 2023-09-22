You hid in barracks on Mondays during sit-at-home, IPoB teases soldiers

IPOB protester

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has described the Nigerian Military claim of stopping Monday sit-at-home as laughable and a claim that does not hold water.

The pro-Biafra group while replying to the military over the claim said that it was its leader Nazi Nnamdi Kanu’s instruction to Simon Ekpa and his group that were still observing it before, Kanu ordered him to stop it because of its negative effect on South East and Igbo land economy.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, entitled, “The public should ignore Nigeria Military claim of stopping Monday sit-at-home order in South East”‘ said that while the Monday sit-at-home lasted in South East, the military and the Police were no where to be found to give people security even when they continuously cried out for help until Igbo leaders outcry that got the attention of Mazi Kanu who ordered Ekpa and his group to stop it.

IPoB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and a statement that does not hold waters, credited to the Nigeria government and its compromised security agencies, particularly the military that they stopped Monday sit-at-home order in the south East Region.

“We therefore, request the general public to ignore the military and other security agencies. The claims of the Nigeria military of being responsible for stopping the infamous sit-at-homes is laughable and criminal.

“As much as the sit-at-home was an IPoB brainchild and a powerful strategy of IPoB before the Nigeria government agents hijacked and abused it, its ending was as a result of proactive actions and strategy by IPoB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu printed flyers, posters, and banners informing our people that sit-at-home is over and had been over. It is on record that IPoB discontinued Monday’s weekly sit-at-home after its first successful observation and our people’s voluntary compliance before Nigeria government agents claiming to be working for IPoB hijacked it and used it to commit crimes.

“Where were the Nigerian military and police when the people of South East were molested, intimidated and killed by hoodlums enforcing IPoB cancelled Monday weekly sit-at-home? They were all hiding in their barracks on Mondays while the sit-at-home lasted until our leader’s instruction that it must stop forthwith in Igbo land.

“Where was the Nigerian government that felt it’s continuation was a weapon to deal with the South East and should not be stopped? Both the immediate past and present Nigerian governments wanted it to continue because they believed it was against the Igbo economy and therefore should not stop and they actually did nothing to stop it, including giving orders to the military and Police to give protection to people who dared to come out on the road and streets.

“The Nigeria military must stop telling lies that they stopped sit-at-home, they never did, they were rather hiding in their barracks while it lasted. IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stopped sit-at-home. Nigeria’s military has no capacity to stop the infamous Monday sit-at-home in Biafraland.

“How did they stop sit-at-home that they were complicit about? Our intelligence reveals that Nigeria security forces removed their uniforms and joined them in enforcing Monday’s sit-at-homes in the Southeast.

“IPoB and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ended the infamous sit-at-home, not the Nigeria military and public should ignore Nigeria Government and its compromised security. The Nigerian security especially the military and the police aggregated the sit-at-home by their tacit support of the criminals enforcing the sit-at-home to blackmail IPoB and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“The Nigeria Military and her sister security forces are part of the insecurity and criminalities, banditry and burning of properties and homes in our territory just to demonize IPoB and ESN. You can see what they are currently doing in Ehime Mbano because of the bandits killing their men. The Nigerian military are the arsonists we have in the South East. They burnt houses and properties in Oguta last year over the loss of their men, they are burning again in Ehime Mbano also in Imo State for the same reason. So they should keep quiet and stop claiming what they didn’t achieve.

“Over 75% of the violent crimes in the South East are perpetrated and directly sponsored by the Nigerian military, DSS, and Police to blackmail and demonize IPoB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, so they should seize forthwith their claim of stopping Monday weekly sit-at-home.”