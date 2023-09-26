Singer, King Cruff releases video for single ‘Shedoeneed’ featuring Stonebwoy, Jag.Huligin

Canadian-Jamaican MC King Cruff has officially released his long anticipated single titled “SHEDOENEED”, featuring Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy and Bahamian MC Jag.Huligin.

The track was released alongside an official video shot in Kingston and Toronto. The video was directed by Kit Weyman through Universal Music Canada/Tuff Gong Collective, offering an appealing visual and addictive sounds that will arguably capture audiences across the globe.

In reaction to the release, King Cruff while engaging newsmen described the song as “one for the independent ladies”.

“My family has always had a powerful matriarchal energy and growing up surrounded by strong women has inspired me to search for strength within myself. I have a deep respect for women and this song celebrates the beauty and strength in their confidence”, he added.

“SHEDOENEED” is a combination of Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B and pop song which reflect the unique blend of genres Cruff has crafted into his signature sound over the years.

“Getting the chance to release a track with one of my closest friends and collaborators Jag.Huligin is a moment in itself,” says Cruff “On top of that, to have Afrobeats legend Stonebwoy bring his incredible talent and lyrical perspective to the track just took it to the next level.”

“SHEDOENEED” follows King Cruff’s Top 40 radio hit “Soufflé” and label debut “Samurai Chop” which earned him the title of Pandora’s Artist to Watch: Caribbean. The singer is famed as talented songwriter and being the grandson of legendary Reggae star Bob Marley

A natural-born performer, King Cruff has graced top stages in Canada, the US and Jamaica for cultural events like Toronto’s Caribana and Afro Carib Fest, the Tuff Gong Takeover in New York alongside Skip Marley, at both the LA and Toronto opening nights of the Bob Marley One Love Experience and at multiple festivals throughout the summer.

His new release will further cement his spot as an emerging force in the global music and entertainment industry.