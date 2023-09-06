Since the 1963 Mid-West Referendum, By Hakeem Baba Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

EDO State Government rolled out the drums two weeks ago to celebrate 60 years since the referendum that gave birth to the Mid-West Region in 1963. Delta State, the second major component of the former Mid-West Region had ample space to remind the nation of the product of the existence of a unique event and a democratic process which Nigerians had trusted to express popular opinion. I was honoured to have been invited as member of a Panel to discuss relevance of that historic referendum to the discussions on restructuring. Owing to a combination of technical and human deficiencies for which we Nigerians are universally identified these days, I spent 24 fruitless hours to be part of a celebration which by rights, deserved a hefty dose of national attention.

That an event of such significance to many of our current challenges and preoccupations failed to grab national attention says much about how disconnected we have become from a past that was not perfect, but worked. The substantial localization of one major achievement of the brief history of the first republic may be explained by the current political climate of gloom and doom about the country’s future, but it also says much about our fragmentation that even the most ardent advocates of restructuring did not seize the opportunity of the anniversary to raise voices to invite attention to a lone example with a promise that can be replicated in multiple ways in a country that is desperate for answers to its many problems about co-existence.The communities that made up the old Mid-West made an effort to make noise, but many of those voices were muffled by the distress that has afflicted the entire nation.

This affliction is manifested in severe deformities of leaderships’ capacities; in intolerance of opposition and diversities; in the tendency to treat the commonwealth as personal; in the total personification of all power and influence in the leader.You would think a people who have the only history of freely charting a different course for itself and by so doing, raised hopes of building model leaders and citizens will create an identity and sustain standards of governance that will remind the nation that it should remain the pacesetter. Alas, politics in the former Mid-West showed flashes of tough and visionary leadership that soon collapsed into the heap that had been built by the unhealthy influence of the military in governance in Nigeria and the perverted influence of easy money which made corruption the defining element of public office.

Still, our history has captured the will of a people who felt shortchanged by politics that treated them as surplus to requirement by one of the three major regions of the first republic, the Western region. Words that resonate daily in todays politics in Nigeria, such as marginalization, discrimination, injustice, domination could be empirically demonstrated by a people who shared basic elements of identity different from mainstream Western people and leaders, and could therefore make a case that relative freedom was the only route out of a second class status. They had courageous leadership and foot soldiers with a steadfast commitment to sell the idea to simple folk that their poverty was rooted in deliberate policies by regional leaders who valued them less than others that can be defined primarily by their ethnicity. Fortunately, framers of the constitution that transited the country from colonial rule to political independence had provided for referendum, a provision that was activated and successfully delivered the only effort at restructuring our federation through the democratic process.

History of contribution of other Nigerians in the successful creation of the Mid-West, such as leaders of the NPC and NCNC and the federal leadership has been muted, which is unfortunate.The distorted version of history that the only heroes of the creation were the leaders and people of what became the Mid-West has damaged the vital need to recognize that restructuring Nigeria will only succeed if it involves the active support and contribution of the Nigerian elite and all Nigerians, as well as the legitimate resistance of those who think otherwise. It cannot be the outcome of agitation and threat of a section of the country. It will not succeed if it is framed as the settlement of a grievance by one section against another. It will fail if it is strategized as a zero-sum game. It will not be the triumph of freedom against perceived oppression. In short, restructuring Nigeria should be the outcome of the realization that all Nigerians are victims of a structure that has badly fallen short of all our expectations that our own federal structure will be fair and productive. It should be a collective effort that should involve a lot of negotiations and a willingness to recognize that it will be harmful to undertake it outside a democratic process.

Nigeria has been restructured multiple times, but only once by Nigerians through the democratic process. The military must assume responsibility for changes in a federal structure that has robbed ours of the most basic elements that make for a functioning and genuine democracy. It created a unitary state with pretensions to a federal state. It created a center without regard to its position as a repository of the faith and trust of the federating units with which it must function with defined powers and responsibilities. The military created federating units in a mechanical manner, with control rather than organic value as rationale. It fractured an emerging elite and turned them into a parasitic layer feeding-off a rentier state. The existence of strong, independent mediating institutions which should police center-unit relations have been compromised by the weight of the center and corruption. Basically, you could say the military was the butcher who performed the surgeon’s job.

Now we are stuck with a federal system that needs a major overhaul, the absence of a momentum from an elite that feeds off its shortcomings is a major obstacle that needs to be overcome. There is a disturbing simplicity in the assumption that the consensus among the elite on restructuring the Nigerian state to become more responsive, representative and efficient is near total. In reality, the political elite will prefer to tolerate the current wasteful fiction of a federal system than one which looks critically at why we should be a federal system in the first place; how federating units should be designed; how we allocate powers and responsibilities between the center and the units, and whether we need opt-out options from the country or not.

The tragedy involved in abandoning the teaching of history as a subject to many generations of Nigerians is incalculable. Our young do not know what struggles our former leaders went through to get even token control of our own destiny. They do not know the mistakes we made, and our achievements. They do not share the idea that Nigerians can fix their country the way we accepted popular will of people of the former Mid-West. They think arguments about restructuring is about sharing the wealth and poverty of others, not about creating wealth and utilizing it in a manner that does justice to all federating units. They see politics as the struggle to capture power and wealth, not about service to people. They do not have role models; heroes who defied nay-sayers, and struggles about keeping the country together because letting it fall apart was a worse option.

Those who are inspired by the historic event of March,1963 which created the Mid-West Region should fight for the integration of our drifting young into our collective history. They should teach the young how you can build and re-build rather than pull down what looks imperfect. They should tell them that there are no perfect systems, and even the worst system benefits some people.