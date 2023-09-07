‘Silent damaging disease ravages health of women, girls in Ondo, Kebbi States” -Sightsavers

By Gabriel Ewepu and Joy Aderinwale – ABUJA

As various Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, burden continue to increase across the country, Sightsavers Nigeria, yesterday, raised the alarm over a ravaging disease called Female Genital Schistosomiasis, FGS, has been diagnosed among women and girls in some local government areas of Ondo and Kebbi States respectively.

This was made known during the presentation of Female Genital Schistosomiasis, FGS, Research Findings Dissemination Meeting, organised by Sightsavers Nigeria, where it was made known that FGS cases among communities were traceable to the use of lakes, streams, ponds and rivers for bathing, swimming, drinking, washing, fishing and religious activities infested by the organisms.

A Research Associate, Sightsavers Nigeria, Omosefe Osinoiki, explained that the essence of the research was to raise the alarm and awareness of FGS, which is taking serious toll on the health of Nigerians, therefore needs to be tackled frontally and drastically reduced by government in collaboration with relevant development partners.

Osinoiki said: “The disease we are talking about is Female Genital Schistosomiasis, FGS, it is a gynecological condition that affects women of reproductive ages 15 and above.

“So, FGS is a disease that nobody talks about. It is something that affects women, especially those who are in endemic communities of schistosomiasis.

So schisto will be endemic in communities where you have water bodies, where they engage most of their daily activities along with water bodies, so it could be washing, bathing, fetching, swimming, so it can be anybody so schisto can affect anybody who engages in the water body that is infected with water-snail that carries the haematobium that causes Schistosomiasis.”

According to her, before it is been treated in the blood of the patient, the eggs are produced 200 times, which adult ones produces 200 eggs daily, the eggs remain even if the patient is treated they move around the body and then they get stuck.

“So getting stuck in the cervical area is what causes FGS. Now, we have found that doing this study, because the world would say that Nigeria bears most of the burden in Sub Saharan Africa, however Nigeria does know how much it actually contributes.

“So this study was a way to give like a snapshot of what Nigeria contributes. So we did our study in four Local Government Areas. However, because we want to be able to say yes for what we did the right thing we follow due process, our methodology is clear is why we can we are given results for three LGAs.

“And the prevalence overall, we have two LGAs in Ondo State and two LGAs in Kebbi State and the prevalence from thode LGAs tells us that the prevalence is about 41 per cent. So 41 per cent from just three LGAs of FGS. So, what does that tell us about the other LGAs across Nigeria.

“Now, what’s the way forward? Yes, we may just be a small study, which Sightsavers internally funded. We would appreciate first of all that the national program of Schistosomiasis takes this forward because if they have their focus on it, at least they can project to other organizations for support in one way or the other.

“Now, it’s not just about money it’s about the ability to do the research, its ability, the ability to find out what actually is happening, and how to then provide care because the truth is there is no treatment plan for FGS. You can provide Praziquantel but Nigeria as a country cannot give you a guideline for what it is that you need to take care of FGS.

“Why it is not taught in medical school. That is number one. So we need to face that so at least every doctor is aware that is something called FGS.

“Two, we should also ensure that our frontline health workers, those at the grassroots, not every health facility has a doctor. So you have to choose the health workers, those people who work with the grassroot because most times the people would have schisto and then go on to have FGS are those in the grassroots.

“So those health workers do need to be aware and needed to be educated about it. And our previous study the countdown study in Sightsavers, we have a tool and guideline for frontline health workers that we can use to train them.

“However, Nigeria Programme for schisto has not push that forward because at the moment, at least frontline health workers should be able to say that they know about FGS and that’s not the case.

“Thirdly, it would be great for us to have a guideline something every health facility and healthcare worker can refer to.

“We have the WHO Atlas. There are some resources that are available, but they have not been projected, they have not been given enough awareness, either from the state level, the LGA level and up to the federal level.

“Moving forward, we need to find ways to increase awareness as the states and LG and as a country. So, it’s not being on national now, it is national states and local communities need to be aware, and everybody will be able to come up together because is not just the NTD world now it also have effects on the reproductive health of the women. So it is not just NTD now. So it’s NTD, WASH, and reproductive health.

“We need to come together to have a collaborative effort or system or processes that would help us take care of FGS from the community up to the national level.

“So from our findings too, some communities have wells and boreholes, however, the water that comes up for example a community Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“They have wells dug up, however, bitumen comes out in the water. So after some time, the cake up. So there’s no water from that.

“So they would have to go back to the river, whether or not they knew that the water has schistoma eggs.

“Now, we also have the issue of behavioral change that’s a major challenge for us as human beings, even, whether it’s schisto or another disease, because if you say, an individual whose religious activity or whose economic activities is surrounded or focused on the water, so for a woman those the palm oil processing, she needs the water.

“For somebody who has religious activities that she engaged in, they will go back to the water. So those kind of people you can’t tell them that this water is the cause of your problem.

On the treatment of Schistosomiasis, she (Osinoiki) said, “First thing first, as treatment is being done, which is something we advocated for and WHO has actually brought out a guideline for about that.

“The treatment should not just be for school age children alone, it should be for everybody in the community that is endemic with Schistosomiasis.

“Now, even everybody gets treated so everybody also should not engage in those WASH activities. So nobody is to urinate in the water, because if out of 100 people 99 persons get treated and one person has Schistosomiasis and once he urinates by the river that person deposits the egg in the river and everybody else gets it when they come to the river.

“Adherence to schisto treatment is important. First of all, before we start saying, Okay, let’s work on behavior change, and government providing water no providing water we know that resources for government is limited.”

According to her the research on FGS in Ondo and Kebbi States lasted for a year It took us about a year, but had some challenges including low human resources, logistics, and others.

Speaking on the diseases that has become prevalent but largely unknown and yet to get the desired attention, a consultant with Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr Abdussalam Hameedat, explained that the disease is a zoonotic disease and not waterborne disease.

According to Hameedat, if an infected person urinates into a water body those eggs are taken up by the snails, they develop in the snail and the worms are released, and at those intermediate stages they get into another person by piercing their skins and getting into their system.

She further explained that it is not waterborne disease, because drinking water does not give somebody Schistosomiasis, which because the water is not the problem, but the organism or the water-snail, and eating it does not really give the Schistosomiasis, because cooking it well kills the parasite, but bodily contact with the water where someone who has the disease urinates into the water.

She said: “We came here for a dissemination of finding of a survey that had been done in Ondo and Kebbi States.

“In Ondo State we examined women and tried to find out what symptoms they had and did call colcoscope for all of them, and the symptoms and the findings have shown, we actually have a high burden of FGS both in Ondo State and in Kebbi State, especially in the communities where Schistosomiasis has been endemic. Argongo Local Government Area is endemic for Schistosomiasis because we know that they are mostly involved in fishing.

“Then in Ondo State in Ilereje where we went to they find it difficult to have wells and they still go to surface water as their source of water so they have a very high burden.

“So if these findings bare communicated and disseminated to the appropriate quarters the more effort needs to be out in attacking Schistosomiasis more in those communities.

“We don’t know what the burden is currently in Nigeria. All these communities we went to with over 40 per cent prevalence are communities that have been declared as very high hotspots for Schistosomiasis on its own. Many don’t know that passing blood in urine is a disease rather celebrate it as being matured.

“There is a need for more studies and resources in this field because if we take care of the girls, at least we know that they are their fertility and their healthiest a men are of so that they can now take care of their children with more healthy choices.

“And if the girls know that they can’t go to the rivers and not contract something, it’s a matter of time before the boys and every other person which is carried along.

“But while those are happening, a lot of women are being left out because they are either not in school or they are not educated enough to even be in school trained or they are involved in other domestic or they are out of the school age group, and so we are seeing FGS in women who have not really been treated and even those who have been treated in the past, they keep going back to the rivers for their domestic activities. So after treatment, they go back there, they get reinfected, until they develop entity of FGS.

“It is usually contracted by bodily contact with water bodies,streams, lakes, rivers for any activity, whether it’s recreational activities like swimming or sports or domestic activities like fishing, washing, bathing and others.

“So anybody who has ever had a skin contact with those is at risk of contracting Schistosomiasis and Schistosomiasis itself actually affects both males and females.

“And the classical symptoms really is where affected people have blood in their urine. So it is something that has been linked to bladder carcinoma that is cancer of the bladder and also in men and women.

“There are documented stories to that effect but when it comes to Female Genital, Schistosomiasis that is one of the complications of Schistosomiasis that is specific for women and girls of the reproductive age groups and outside the reproductive age groups.

“But it is more of concern in the reproductive age groups because even though this disease entity does not kill this patients it actually affect their quality of life and create a very huge morbidity in them.

“So we have symptoms like recurrent vaginal discharges, abnormal vaginal bleeding, painful sex, ectopic pregnancy, some infertility has been linked and associated with FGS, and so it becomes a huge burden, especially in a healthy system where the entity of Schistosomiasis itself has been considered to be one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, meaning that we know the disease is there, we know about the lifecycle of the parasites that cause it but we haven’t really done much or we’ve not done enough to eradicate it unlike disease entities like HIV that has received so much attention, funding and so because of that entity that is neglected, FGS



has been considered as one of them most neglected female reproductive health diseases, and it affects any woman like I said, that has had a contact with water. So whether it is in the past, is current, it is every woman who has ever had that contact has that risk.”

On the diagnosing the disease, she explained that, “Well, for a lot of women, their own problem really is

what is the present with the symptom? Oh, they’re having abnormal vaginal discharge or bleeding or something.

“But when they get to the Primary Health Center the countdown projects that have been anchored by the SightSavers International, the Nigerian arm of them have designed like a screening tool is a questionnaire that you ask this women what symptoms, how the symptoms occur so we can say at that point like it is possible that this woman has FGS.

“But when they now getting tertiary institutions,they need what we call

colcoscope, that is examining the genital tract of the women to identify some certain characteristics or legions in those genital tracts.

“We have the grain sandy patches, the homogeneous yellow patches, the rubbles parples and the abnormal vessels which could be circular vessels or branched vessels. In fact, the World Health Organization had designed an Atlas to that effect to identify those things, and so those are the things that we use in colposcope to identify those.”

According to her, “Currently, there has been concerted efforts by a lot of NGO’s, the Federal Ministry of Health, to supply mass Drug Administration to school aged children, both boys and girls, and so it is we are beginning to see those effects.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Federal Ministry of Health and Co-Principal Investigator, Female Genital Schistosomiasis, FGS, Survey, Dr Obiageli Nebe, described the research findings as reliable.

Nebe said: “I can authoritatively say that this research findings is quite reliable because we developed the tools that were used in the field for data collection.

“The disease has been living with us for a very long time and the better approach to this now is that we have started investigating on Female Genital Schistosomiasis and has a complication of snail fever.

“We need to engage more with relevant programmes, departments and agencies. It is not just something that Ministry of Health can handle alone, we have the PHCs, reproductive departments and units.

“We need to engage with them because this particular disease condition is a reproductive health issue as well as psychological issue, so we need stakeholders and partners, and those in other health systems to tackle this disease.

“We have been working closely with Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in Water Sanitation and Hygiene Management System, WASH platform. The NTDs Programme has linked up with them.

“We are collaborating to see how we can use the platform to collect data on Water Sanitation and Hygiene. We need to work with them when working around issues like management of the water sources because the sole mandate of Federal Water Resources and Sanitation is to provide water across the towns and communities.”

However, speaking on funding, she said, a lot of funds is required to mitigate the challenges posed by FGS.

“No matter what the partner is bringing is not going to be enough, we need government support. Although government has been providing some fundings, it is still not enough compared to the amount of work that needs to be done.

“We need government to step-up the funding. We need a lot of domestic support, Public Private Partnership because government alone cannot do it, we need to involve the private sector into this.

“The investment for NTDs will require support from private sector and even local communities and every stakeholder should come on board to ensure the necessary support is provided to eliminate NTDs.

Meanwhile, according to her, “There is hope for more scale-up because the findings we got from this will definitely help to look into future investment in this regard to be able to scale-up to other places so that we can actually put the outcome together and develop implementation guidelines. We need data because there is huge data gap.”