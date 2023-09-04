Siakpere condoles with Tobore Oborevwori over mother’s death

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Director General Siakpere’s Team for Oborevwori, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP), has condoled with Delta State First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori on the death of her mother, Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga.

Siakpere, a UK-based lawyer and businessman, in a condolence message to the State Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, and his dear wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, said Madam Ataga was a great and caring mother who worked hard to make life meaningful for her children and the society.



He said Madam Ataga would be remembered for her industry and contributions to the course of advancing her Evwreni community and the people around her.



He said: “I received the unfortunate news of the demise of Madam Agnes Ataga, mother-in-law to His Excellency Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, in UK, few days ago and sincerely share in his grief and sad moments.

“While we mourn the passing of mama, I urge you and the entire family to be consoled by good virtues which she has since bequeathed on her children and grandchildren.



“On behalf of my family and Siakpere Team for Sheriff Oborevwori, I, pray God to grant His Excellencies, the Governor of Delta State, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, his dear wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, and the entire family the fortitude to bear the sad loss,” Siakpere stated.