Siakpere celebrates Oborevwori’s tribunal victories

The Director-General Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, Mr John Siakpere has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, had, on Friday, dismissed the petitions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for lacking in merit.

The tribunal held that Governor Oborevwori was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast on the March 18 Governorship Election in the state.

An elated Siakpere in a statement from his base in the United Kingdom, said the outcome of the tribunal truly reflects the wishes of majority of Deltans who voted in the said election.

He said the jubilation across parts of the state was a testament to the popularity and acceptability of the PDP and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori by majority of Deltans.

He urged the opposition candidates to sheathe their sword and allow the outcome of the judgment as the wish of majority of Deltans.

“On behalf of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, I congratulate our principal and amiable Governor of Delta State and our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the today’s multiple victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

“The judgement of their lordships is a true reflection of the wishes of majority of Deltans who voted in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

“While we thank the judiciary for doing justice on the matter, I call on the opposition candidates to sheath their sword and see the judgement as a true reflection of the wishes of Deltans.

“Let us support our amiable Governor especially as he has started showing impressive signs of iconic leadership with the award of major projects to construction giants Julius Berger.

“It is my prayer and that of all my followers at Team Siakpere that God will continue to bless Delta State and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to do the right thing for the development of our dear state,” Siakpere stated.