Shun grievances, let’s build Ogbomoso with peace – Soun

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III

The newly crowned Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III, has urged the people of the town to shun their grievances and embrace peace.

Soun also called on the people to work with him in developing the town, as he said he did not seek the throne to make money or name.

The monarch said this while speaking during his coronation ceremony on Thursday, in the ceremony that was attended by hundreds of residents of the ancient city.

In his inaugural speech, the Soun said his goal was to put Ogbomoso in its rightful place.

Vanguard recalls that Olaoye was installed as the new Soun of Ogbomoso by kingmakers led by the Are Ago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Solalaje Otolorin, in the early hours of last Friday.

Delivering the speech, Oba Olaoye added that he is a Godsend to rebuild the city and to work for its progress.

He said, “Ogbomoso will be different. In terms of development, Ogbomoso will be different. In terms of peace, Ogbomoso will be different.”

“I want you to know it is a new thing in Ogbomosoland. Imole tuntun lo de yi ( A new light has come). Ire tuntun lo de yi (A new goodness has come).

“Many knew what has been happening, what we have passed through but we will leave that behind us. Those who are aggrieved, let us unite for the development of Ogbomosoland. Let us unite so we can move Ogbomoso forward. Let us eschew violence, if we love this city we will rebuild this city together. It is God who sent me to rebuild this city, to work for the progress of this city.

“We have not come to the throne to make wealth God has given us wealth; we have not come to make a name, God has given us that. To put Ogbomoso in its rightful place is our goal. I assur you we will make Ogbomoso greater.

“What we have come to do in Ogbomoso has started today, the development of Ogbomoso has started today, new glory has started. Things will change. Good things such as industries will spring up, not one but many.

“God will give us many. I don’t talk much, it is action you will see, What did I say? That is what you will see in the name of the Lord.”