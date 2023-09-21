Shots fired outside U.S. embassy in Lebanon, says spokesman

Shots were fired outside the heavily- guarded Embassy of the United States in Lebanon, though there were no casualties, a U.S. embassy spokesman said on Thursday.

“At 10:37 PM local time (Wednesday), small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy.

“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities,” Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson, said in a statement.

The U.S. embassy is located in Awkar, a suburb north of the capital Beirut.

Local media reported that an unknown gunman carrying a machine gun fired at the embassy entrance.

The U.S. embassy in April marked the 40th anniversary of the 1983 bombing of the embassy in Beirut, in which a suicide bomber attacked the embassy, killing 63, including 52 Lebanese and American employees.