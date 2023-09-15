Shipping expert calls for best practices, customer satisfaction

A freight shipping expert, Mr. Muvi Ogha, has said professionalism, customer satisfaction, and best practices are critical success factors that can make players in the industry thrive.

He said professionals in the freight shipping sector of the transportation industry must adopt best practices and embrace a customer-to-business(C2B) approach to remain relevant in the ever changing trend of information and technology.

Ogha made this call in a recent briefing in Lagos, saying the core of success in any business is the ability to identify a unique niche market to serve and add value through professionalism and good customer experience as the end goal.

According to him, though the business terrain can be challenging but many professionals in Nigeria overlook areas such as customers bottom-line, customer satisfaction, simplified freight approach, transparency and clear communication amongst others which are some of the best practices across the globe.

“We must adhere to best practices that enhance customers first approach, satisfaction and lower risk is vital,” he noted.

Ogha, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide Cargo Connections Ltd (WCCL), a start-up freight logistics company in Lagos, revealed that the industry has been infiltrated by quacks who engage in unethical practices that does not project the industry in good light, addkng that until a system is put in place to expose quackery and mitigate the operations of these charlatans, unsuspecting customers will fall prey.

He said: “We must understand that the customers are the community, and the center, so communications and engagement approach employed are the story we tell, while our actions and deliverables are the message of our Brands.

“The reason we are in business and as professionals, we must protect their interest, he said.”

On his brand’s contribution, Ogha said his organization has positioned itself to provide excellent service across board.

He said: “Our brand is a dynamic freight shipping company that exists to add value to the economy with a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We have set out to become a leading player in the logistics industry by providing transparent, fast, efficient, and cost-effective international freight shipping services to a diverse clientele.

“With a commitment to safe and timely delivery of their personal imports from the USA, Canada, Europe, or China, WCCL becomes the preferred choice for all customers categories with emphasis on SMEs, high net-worth Individuals and large corporations seeking excellence in service.”

Ogha also revealed that the brand has continued to support the effort of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in a bid to help them navigate the complexities of documentation, customs issues, shipping etc.

“We are empowering SMEs with Seamless Shipping Solutions. SMEs often find themselves struggling with the challenges of international trade, particularly when it comes to importing goods from regions like the USA, Canada, Europe, and China. Limited resources and a lack of extensive logistics capabilities can pose hurdles to their growth.

“At the heart of Worldwide Cargo Connections Limited’s (WCCL) success lies a comprehensive

suite of services that cover every aspect of international freight shipping.

“Whether you are a Sole Proprietor Business, Individual Shop/Store Owner, Small or Medium-sized or Large Corporation, WCCL will empower your business supply-chain with profit-based solutions so that as the customer succeed, everyone succeeds.”