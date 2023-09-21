Sheila Ngoli Akputa: Empowering children with disabilities, advocating better world

Sheila Ngoli Akputa

In a world often focused on profit margins and individual success, Sheila Ngoli Akputa stands as a beacon of compassion and empathy. She wears two hats – one as a dedicated Business Analyst and the other as the compassionate founder of PESBODS (Peachman’s Smile Boosters Organization for Children Living with Disabilities, Autism, and Sickle Cell). Sheila’s unwavering determination is directed towards making a profound difference in the lives of those facing adversity.

Sheila’s days in the office involve meticulously dissecting complex data, finding innovative solutions to intricate problems, and contributing significantly to the workings of a government organization. It’s a role that demands precision, intellect, and strategic thinking. Yet, what sets Sheila apart is her remarkable ability to balance this demanding career with her other calling – advocating for children with disabilities.

PESBODS is not just an organization for Sheila; it’s a labor of love, a testament to her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children facing significant challenges. This organization is a haven for children living with disabilities, autism, and sickle cell, and it extends its compassionate embrace to the caregivers who tirelessly support them.

Sheila’s deep knowledge of community-level engagement has been instrumental in driving PESBODS forward. She understands that change starts at the grassroots, and her dedication to grassroots advocacy is a testament to her true passion. Soft-spoken and humble, Sheila’s approachability endears her to all who have the privilege of knowing her.

What sets Sheila’s advocacy apart is its deeply personal nature. Her son, who is about to turn eight, has faced countless medical procedures since just two weeks after his birth. Sheila has been a witness to her son’s resilience and the immense strength he summons daily. It’s a journey no parent should have to undertake, yet Sheila has done so with grace and tenacity.

Sheila’s determination to make a difference is also rooted in heartache. She has tragically lost two cousins to sickle cell disease, a painful experience that left an indelible mark on her and her family. The loss of these young lives has been a stark reminder of the challenges many families face when dealing with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

Sheila’s vision for PESBODS goes beyond providing assistance; it’s about instilling confidence and inspiring children to believe in their potential despite their disabilities. She wants these young souls to recognize their abilities, to aspire, and to know that their dreams are within reach.

In Sheila’s own words: “My life’s purpose is to be a voice for those who need it most and to empower children with disabilities to dream without limits.”

With her unwavering dedication and personal connection to the cause, Sheila is helping to reshape the lives of children and families in need, one smile at a time. She is a true inspiration to us all, reminding us that even in the most demanding of careers, there’s always room for compassion and the pursuit of a better world for those who need it most.