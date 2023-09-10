Sheikh Giro’s death great loss to West Africa – Shettima

Kashim Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday described the death of Sheikh Abubakar Giro as a great loss to the West African subregion.

Shettima stated this in Argungu, Kebbi State, during a condolence visit on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, to the bereaved family of late Giro, who died on Sept. 6.

“I am here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from India and directed that I should come to Argungu to commiserate with the family of the respected Sheikh, government and people of Kebbi State and the north in general.

“This is a great loss to the state, nation and West Africa. Late Sheikh Abubakar Giro was a respected scholar. He worked for God, he didn’t bother about things of the world; he lived a humble life.

“May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternity.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mera, stated that the Emirate was proud of the achievements of deceased.

Also, Sheikh Bala Lau, the National Chairman, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah, who received Shettima on behalf of the family in company of other national officials, thanked Tinubu and the vice president for their show of love.

Earlier on arrival, the vice president was received at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Airport, Birnin Kebbi, by Gov. Nasir Idris of the state, who accompanied him on the visit.

Also on Shettima’s entourage were the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Umar Tafida; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and members of the Kebbi state Executive Council, among other dignitaries. (NAN)