Sheffield United Women’s midfielder Maddy Cusack dies at 27

English club Sheffield United have announced the death of midfielder Maddy Cusack at the age of 27.

The midfielder was said to have passed away on Wednesday, 20 September.

Cusack had just signed a new one-year contract extension at the club and was named as one of the team captains last month.

The player had etched herself in the history of Sheffield United’s history after joining the club in 2019 and surpassing the 100-game mark with The Blades to become the longest-serving member on the roster.

As well as being a respected player for the women’s team, Maddy Cusack also worked in the offices at Bramall Lane as a marketing executive.

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis commented: “This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family – she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the Club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Vanguard News