Shaping the future of work that is fair, inclusive and sustainable

Oyadiran

By Tunde Oyadiran

The future of work is being shaped by numerous factors, including social protection, gender equity, climate change, and employment. These global trends have significant implications for Human Resources, HR, managers who play a crucial role in adapting to these changes. So, we will explore how these factors are transforming the workplace on each continent, and discuss the evolving responsibilities and challenges faced by HR managers considering these transformations.

Social protection

In an era of rapid technological advancements and changing economic landscapes, social protection measures are vital to ensure a fair and equitable future of work. In Europe, countries like Denmark and Sweden have implemented comprehensive social welfare programmes that include unemployment benefits, healthcare coverage, and pension schemes. These initiatives not only provide a safety net for individuals but also promote stability and productivity in the workforce. In Asia, South Korea has made significant strides in social protection by introducing policies such as the Employment Insurance System and the National Pension Scheme. These measures contribute to the well-being of workers and ensure a more inclusive work environment. In Africa, countries like South Africa have implemented social grants and minimum wage policies to address poverty and inequality. These initiatives strive to create a more sustainable and socially responsible workforce.

Gender equity

Achieving gender equity is a critical component of shaping the future of work. In North America, Canada has taken steps to close the gender pay gap through legislation and initiatives promoting pay transparency. Additionally, companies like Shopify and Microsoft have implemented inclusive policies, including flexible work arrangements and mentorship programmes, to foster gender equity. In South America, Argentina has been a frontrunner in promoting gender equality. The country has implemented quotas for female representation on corporate boards and enacted laws to combat workplace harassment. These efforts aim to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce. In Oceania, New Zealand has made considerable progress in ensuring gender equity by implementing policies such as paid parental leave and equal pay legislation. These initiatives contribute to a more balanced and inclusive work environment.

Climate change

As the impact of climate change becomes increasingly evident, organisations across the globe are recognising the need to address environmental sustainability in the workplace. In Europe, countries like Germany and Sweden have embraced renewable energy sources, leading to the emergence of new job opportunities in the green sector. HR managers in these countries are tasked with identifying and recruiting talent with expertise in sustainable practices. In Asia, India has made significant strides in promoting renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

Companies like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services have implemented green practices and eco-friendly policies, including carbon neutrality goals. HR managers in these organisations play a vital role in fostering a culture of sustainability and ensuring the recruitment of eco-conscious talent. In Africa, countries such as Morocco and Kenya are investing in renewable energy projects, creating new employment opportunities in the renewable sector. HR managers are responsible for identifying and developing talent with skills relevant to the green economy.

Employment

The nature of employment is evolving rapidly, influenced by technological advancements, and shifting economic landscapes. In North America, the rise of the gig economy has transformed traditional employment models. HR managers are faced with the challenge of managing a diverse workforce that includes both full-time employees and independent contractors. Companies like Uber and Airbnb have implemented innovative HR strategies to address the unique needs and challenges of gig workers.

In South America, Brazil has witnessed the growth of the startup ecosystem, creating new employment opportunities in the technology sector. HR managers in these organisations are responsible for attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive market. In Asia, countries like China and Singapore are leading the way in embracing artificial intelligence and automation. HR managers are tasked with reskilling and upskilling employees to adapt to the changing job landscape and ensure a smooth transition.

Conclusion

The future of work is being reshaped by social protection, gender equity, climate change, and employment trends. HR managers are at the forefront of adapting to these changes and ensuring a smooth transition for organisations and employees. By embracing social welfare programmes, promoting gender equity, addressing climate change, and adapting to evolving employment models, HR managers can play a crucial role in shaping a future of work that is fair, inclusive, and sustainable.

*Oyadiran, a SAP-Certified human resources advocate, wrote from Lagos