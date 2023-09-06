Shake-up in Customs as Ag. CG appoints 2 ACGs

…redeploys Area Comptrollers

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi has appointed Comptrollers Florence Nanu Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu as Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals.

Ag. ACG Ogar-Moday would be in charge of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), while Ogbudu would be Zonal Coordinator for Zone B.

The National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Mr. Abudullahi Maida, said yesterday that the key appointments and redeployments were to ensure operational efficiency, following the recent retirement of some top management officers of NCS.

Similarly, several Comptrollers were redeployed to various Customs formations.

They included Compt. Jaiyeoba Jide from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command, Compt. Dera Nnadi from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port, Compt. Timi Bomodi from KLT to Seme, Compt. Ahmed Abe from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command and Compt. Babandede Mohammad from Lilypond Export Command to Lagos Free Trade Zone Command.

Others were: Compt. Dauda Ibrahim Chana from Investigation Headquarters to Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Compt. Martina Tilleygyado from Non-Intrusive Inspection to KLT Area Command, Compt. Oloyode Adekunle from Tin-Can Island Port to Import &/Export Headquarters while Compt. Zanna Chiroma will be leaving Import & Export for PCA Zone ‘C, among many others.

The Ag C-G, according to Mr. Maiwada, charged the affected officers to put more efforts into achieving the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.