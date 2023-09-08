Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ breaks Bollywood opening day box office record

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller “Jawan” has broken Bollywood opening day record.
“Jawan”, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, opened on Thursday and its Hindi-language version has already crossed $9.4 million in India, with a further $1.3 million from Tamil and Telugu-language dubbed versions, according to Variety. Overseas collections for “Jawan” is said to enjoy a $15.6 million opening day.
Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan,” which released in January, was the previous record holder for a Hindi-language film, grossing $8.32 million in India and a further $4.5 million in overseas territories on its first day in cinemas, for a world gross total of $12.7 million.
“Jawan” is directed by Atlee, who previously delivered a trio of Tamil-language blockbusters starring Vijay – “Theri” (2016), “Mersal” (2017) and “Bigil” (2019). The “Jawan” cast also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra, with Deepika Padukone in a cameo.
“Jawan” features Khan in a dual role as a father and son who set out to rectify corruption in Indian society. The film is on the lines of several Tamil-language blockbusters tackling Indian societal ills by S. Shankar, who Atlee assisted before making his directorial debut with Fox Star Studios’ “Raja Rani” in 2013.
