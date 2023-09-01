Shaddy Reigns chart-topping afrobeat hit takes Ghana by storm

Shaddy Reigns is a Ghanaian songwriter based in Ghana. He is known for blending elements of a wide range of native melodies with the new Afrobeat culture.

Shaddy Reigns always had a passion for music since childhood. Going through life, he got motivated to pursue music at a later age with all the experience he gained from traveling around and learning about different cultures.

His first project release was an EP titled “The End of the Beginning” in 2021 is a clear expression of his sound and style. In the coming years, Shaddy aspires to work with main acts like Peruzzi, Zlatan, Fid Q, and Joey B.

Shaddy’s release in 2021 was one of the top Afrobeat and DanceHall fusion songs in Ghana and has since been play-listed on radio stations nationwide

Now Shaddy Reigns is back with new music titled “TORTOR RI” featuring Mr. Drew on of the biggest in the Ghanaian Music Industry