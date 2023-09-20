SGFC Athletics for SPOCS int’l football tourney in Ikenne

… as 28 clubs feature

Nationwide Division One League one (NLO) side, SGFC Athletics Sports Club, will take part in one of the biggest scouting tourneys in Nigeria, SPOCS Scouting Championship.

The tourney is expected to feature 28 teams across the country including Nigeria Premier League clubs like Bendel Insurance, Bayelsa Utd, Box 2 Box, the team that discovered Victor Osimhen, Shooting Stars and NNL side Beyond Limit FC.

The event will be held at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State from October 2-9, 2023.

The tournament is organised by SPOCS Nigeria, which is an extension of the renowned sports agency SPOC Global that manages a lot of top talent worldwide with the aim to further discover and harness talent for the global football market, SPOCS International under, the auspices of Sacha Empacher with Gbenga Agbejoye a mutual representative of SPOCS Nigeria.

SGFC Athletics will be going into the tournament after lifting the just concluded 2023 Ciroma of ILORIN cup in August. The club will also return to Ikenne for the first time after lifting the maiden edition of the 2022 Evolution Cup.

SGFC Athletics also finished top of the Kwara State centre of the 2023 NLO abridged league season before losing out to Shooting Stars Team B in the first playoffs round.

Reacting to this development a US-based sports enthusiast and club owner, Richard Opanuga, stated that top clubs scouts that would be available from around the globe include Newcastle Utd, FC Luzern of Swiss, Vancouver Whitecaps of Canada, Slavia Praque, Rapid Wien FC, Redstar Belgrade and Frankfurt.

He said it would provide an opportunity for the players to demonstrate their skills and catch the attention of professional teams (scouts) who would be available.

“This is an opportunity we have to grab, the event will provide us with the opportunity for our players to go out there and showcase what they have which will give them the opportunity to sign up with International football clubs.

“This is a good initiative from SPOCS. It is one of its kind, and like I said we just have to tap into this. At SGFC Athletics we have the talents to parade and I am confident that it is a sign that something good is just about to happen,” he said