SGBV: Agony, pain as women recount experience having only girl children

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Amarachi Onyekachi & Chioma Nwizu

The untold pain of victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, is unimaginable, especially in this part of the world. It is pretty bad when women give birth to only girl children.

For some women, the story varies from one angle to another. It is the story of pain, agony, shame and neglect by their husbands.

For Rose, having five girls was more than hell in the hands of her husband. Rose used to live in Awoyaya area of Ibeju-Lekki before relocating to Jos, Plateau. Her husband abandoned her with the five girls for several years before she could relocate to Jos.

The story of Rose was similar to Hannah in this report as she revealed the agony of traumatized woman whose hope is almost dashed until her encounter with Global Affairs Canada, GAC, through Ireti Resource Centre.

Hannah speaking with WO, revealed how she suffered both verbal and physical abuse in the hands of her husband just because he had three girls.

According to Hannah, “We got married in 2013 in Edo state, shortly after our wedding, he began to verbally abuse me and each time he would call his mum, who in turn called my dad to insult him. It went on and one for years, after I had my second child it got worse.

“Then, he moved from verbally abuse to physical torture. I complained to his mum but her response was always negative, “na so man dey do, man na man”.

“There was a time he hit me and I was hospitalized. It almost led to stroke. His family pleaded and promised it would not happen again. So, we relocated to Lagos.

“In Lagos, he was calm and it was as if he has changed for the better. But, the story changed in 2019 when he started behaving funny and each time I asked questions, he would rather respond by hitting me hard.

“Then, he stopped catering for his children and mother supported him. Each time I tell my story to people, the response was I should pray, read my bible and endure.

“When I had my third daughter, the abuse was intense. He never visited the hospital when I was delivered of my baby girl. When, we were discharged and got home, he never behaved as if he had a new born baby. He goes and comes in whenever he wants and never contributed to the upkeep of the child and her siblings. No money for feeding, school fees, clothing and other necessities.

“He hits me on my hands and legs and my body was always swollen. I told my elder sister about the situation and then, I started researching on how to get help. I was introduced to Ireti Resource Centre.

“In 2021, the centre took up the case and provided me all the necessary assistance. The case was taken to Court. In June 2023, I won the Court case. My husband was told to ensure that he trains the children till University as well as provide for their feeding. The centre was able to recommend me to the Ministry of Woman Affairs for training in baking”, she said.

Speaking on how her experience with Hannah, Bose Ironsi, CEO Ireti Rescource Centre, said, “when Hannah walked into our office, we saw the pain and agony and as a centre, our duty is ensure that she is safe regardless of what the challenge was.

“We are handling series of SGBV and there are of success stories. For this project, Women’s Voice and Leadership Project funded by Global Affairs Canada, GAC, and managed by Action Aid Nigeria for 100 women for a period of five years.

Revealing the project timeline, GAC, disclosed that the WVL was created to implement interventions that would contribute towards the enjoyment of human rights by women and girls and the advancement of gender equality in Nigeria.

According to Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi, “the project is being implemented in 6 states including FCT and Lagos state, in Lagos, 16 local women’s rights organizations are being funded all established and managed by women, and focused on improving lives of women and children.

“Action Aids started its partnership with 4 of these organizations in 2019 and the remaining 12 after the lock down in 2020. The project is currently in its 5th year and will round up in March 2024.

“Our commitment towards partners on the project is the provision of multiyear grants for the implementation of agendas set by the respective organizations and capacity building via training, mentoring and coaching, hand holding and experiential learning.

“One unique strategy applied by the WVL-Nigeria project is that it is not prescriptive, partners determine the focus of their interventions based on the current realities and situations women and girls face in the areas of influence and target environments as long as they fall within the Beijing 12 Critical Platforms of Actions for Women and Girls’ Rights.

“Improved management and sustainability of the organizations; Enhanced delivery of programming and advocacy to advance gender equality by partner organizations and; Increased effectiveness of sub national, national platforms, networks and alliances to affect policy, legal and social change in Nigeria.

“In Lagos State, the combined efforts the women rights partner organizations has reached over 50,000 women are girls in their various intervention areas including Survivors of Gender Based Violence who have received psycho-social counseling support, medical and legal aid with some getting justice via court judgments against their perpetrators.

“Women and older girls have received training on financial and business management, grants and start up kits that has contributed towards business growth, increased income and improved standard of living for themselves and their families.

“Pupils and students in both primary and secondary schools have been sensitized on how to detect violence against their persons and encouraged to report such incidents with channels of reporting provided.

“Other women groups that have benefited from these interventions are widows, elderly women, women with disabilities among others.

“Partners also engage in policy influencing for the creation of an enabling environment for women and girls to thrive.

“Innovations to programming are also key in the WVL project. In Lagos State, we have the first Women-Centric Radio Station as a partner on the project. There is a partner that operates a micro credit bank for women only, one partner works with female drivers of E-hailing cabs to provide information on GBV to passengers.

Also, Vivian Efem-Bassey, Manager, Project and Lagos Field office, WVL, Nigeria, buttressed that, Action Aid Nigeria works strictly with elderly women holding well-being sessions/parties including an annual football tournament to boost their morale and alleviate challenges that come with aging.

“The project is building the capacities and supporting activities of Local and National Women’s Rights Organizations and movements who seek to empower women and girls, advance the protection of women and girls’ rights, and achieve gender equality in Nigeria.

Through this project, ActionAid Nigeria has re-defined the narratives of Donor funding by establishing partnerships with over 100 women’s rights organizations who have the privilege of accessing funds which allows them the flexibility of implementing their respective core mandates as women-focused organizations.

“This intervention is designed to respond to the challenges faced by Local Women’s Rights Organizations in Nigeria through the provision of multiple layers of funding and targeted/tailored capacity building. This is done using participatory learning techniques to empower women and their collectives, and girls to challenge deep-seated oppressive cultural practices and violence against them in communities, and at the local and state government levels; engage in economic activities and participate in decision-making spaces and processes; build solidarity and movement and better able to demand accountability from duty bearers at all levels through campaigns. The project is implemented in seven states (7) (Bauchi, Kebbi, Kwara, Enugu, Cross River, Lagos and FCT”, she added.

According to UN reports, one in three Nigerian women has experienced physical violence by age 15. Data from the Nigerian National Population Commission has also revealed that SGBV, as experienced by the Nigerian women throughout their lifetime from either their per cent husband, is reported as 19 percent for demonstrative or emotional violence, 14 per cent for physical violence, and 5 per cent for sexual abuse.