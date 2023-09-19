Several Spanish players arrive national team camp despite boycotting stance

By Enitan Abdultawab

Amid their stance of boycotting international duty, some Spanish players have resumed at the national team camp.

The World-Cup winners had stood on their decision to boycott the national team activities following their rage over the nation’s handling of former Chief, Luis Rubiales’s action towards forward Jenni Hermoso.

Vanguard had reported that the former Chief, while celebrating the team’s World Cup triumph over England, grabbed Jenni Hermoso and planted a kiss on her lips.

Meanwhile, six of the Spanish players have arrived at the team’s hotel where they would proceed to train ahead of their Nation’s League game in Sweden.

The six include five players from Real Madrid – Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final win over England, Misa Rodriguez, Oihane Hernandez, Teresa Abelleira and Athenea del Castillo, and Atletico Madrid forward Eva Navarro.

Spanish journalist, Ernest Macia announced their return while also revealing that the government might want to “apply the laws” on the players for failing to heed to international call.

“The Spanish federation issued train tickets this morning, tourist class, for Barcelona players to go there [Valencia],” Macia said.

“The lawyers and the Spanish authorities have said ‘If you don’t go there, we would suspend you for two years without being able to play football for Barcelona or with Madrid, or whatever’. So the players have to go.”

He also added that the players’ refusal might have been to reject the appointment of new coach, Montse Tome, because of his close affiliation with Luis Rubiales.

“[An agreement might be] to try and find a new national team coach and make some more changes in the weeks to come, because the players are not happy with the coach Montse Tome because they feel she is close to Luis Rubiales. They want more changes,” he added.

“That would probably be the middle ground, but the federation feel defensive and I don’t think they are willing to do so.

Following Rubiales’s resignation in the past weeks, he has been banned from going within 200m from Hermoso.

It remains to be seen if the rest of the players will join the squad or proceed with the boycott.