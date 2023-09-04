Service chiefs trending after emergency meeting with Tinubu

Service chiefs are currently trending on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter on Monday.

This might not be unconnected with the emergency meeting of President Bola Tinubu with the service chiefs at Aso Rock Villa.

Recall that the President had a meeting with all the Service Chiefs in which the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

At the Presidential Villa, those in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

The meeting was held coming ahead of Tinubu’s visit to India later today to participate in a meeting of the G20 summit.