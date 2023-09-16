Serie A: Inter, AC Milan set for Derby della Madonnina

In Serie A, the fireworks will be on when Inter and AC Milan play the first Derby della Madonnina, also known as the Milan Derby, today at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro).

The Milan teams have enjoyed some level of success in Serie A in the last three seasons, with Inter Milan winning the title in the 2020–21 season and AC Milan winning the title a year later in the 2021–22 season.

Inter currently sits at the top of the Serie A table with three wins out of three, with AC Milan only second on goal difference.

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze could make his debut in the Milan Derby after scoring for Nigeria in the 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe last Sunday.

Team News

Inter Milan are without any injury concerns, although Alexis Sanchez, who returned to the club in the summer, is a doubt after playing 90 minutes for Chile against Colombia on Wednesday evening.

AC Milan will be without English defender Fikayo Tomori, who is suspended. Ismael Bannacer, Mattia Caldara, and Pierre Kalulu are also ruled out of the game with injuries.

French striker Olivier Giroud is expected to be in contention for the game, as he trained with the side despite sustaining a sprained ankle on France duty.

Head-to-head

AC Milan wins 71

Inter Milan wins 83

Draw 67

Possible lineups

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Inter: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro