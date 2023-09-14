SERAP gives UNILAG 48-hour ultimatum to reverse fee hike

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued the University of Lagos (UNILAG) a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in tuition fees by the management of the institution.

SERAP disclosed this in a statement via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, describing the increment of tuition fees as unlawful.

The civil society organization threatened to sue the school management if it failed to reverse the hike in tuition fees.

“The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) must immediately reverse the unlawful increase in tuition fees for students, reportedly from N19,000 to over N190,000. We’ll see in court if the fees are not reversed within 48 hours,” the organisation said.

BREAKING: The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) must immediately reverse the unlawful increase in tuition fees for students, reportedly from N19,000 to over N190,000. We'll see in court if the fees are not reversed within 48 hours. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) September 13, 2023

In July, the school authorities announced the hike in tuition fees for new and returning undergraduate students as they cited “prevailing economic realities” as the reason for the increment.

Despite the current hardship, several other universities have hiked school fees, with some students paying over N200,000, including the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

Recall that Vanguard reported last week that armed policemen teargassed protesting students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who took to the streets to protest the hike in fees by the management of the institution.

Earlier on Wednesday, some students of UNILAG staged another protest and expressed their desire to continue to press the school authorities to reduce the fees.

They also called on the Federal Government to invest the proceeds from the subsidy removal on education rather than allow any increment in school fees.

The students staged a peaceful protest on the streets and were accompanied by security operatives who barricaded the school gate as heavy security checks were conducted to prevent intruders from entering the school premises.