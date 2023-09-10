SEPTEMBER 2023 MONTHLY HOROSCOPE: Know your lucky dates

By Joshua Adeyemo. 0 8 0 5 6 1 8 0 1 3 9. [email protected]

Know your lucky dates

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Although, there will be a very few but weak opposition, the very best for you is to be willing to be as cooperative as possible and the whole thing will work favourably for you. As Venus in Leo assumes direct motion on the 4th of the month, you can now take very good decision concerning your love life.

YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 6, 11, 22 &26, 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 30, 2023.

TAURUS ( Apr 20 – May 20)

It is important you wait till after the 15th when Mercury in Virgo will resume direct motion in Virgo before you take important decision both in the business circle and in your personal life, particularly about your health and work. Be more family minded. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 2 & 26 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 19 & 30 , 2023.

GEMINI (May 21– June 20)

You will need to be on your guard within your base of operation and at home when dealing with those you can regard as youths and/or younger ones before backward moving Mercury in Virgo will assume direct motion on the 15th of this month. Those of you already committed in the matters of the heart will need to politely turn down new attritions coming while you’re on the move ; because such can turn to serious relationship to the detriment of established one. Be warned. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 4, 9 & 14 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 21 & 28 , 2023.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You will be in solid control of your financial affairs once monetary Venus resume direct motion in Leo (your monetary house) on the 4th of this month. Yet, you will need to beware of wrong advices that will keep coming your way until 15th of the month when Mercury will resume direct motion in Virgo (your 3rd house of advice) YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 4, 9 14/15 & 20 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 29, 2023.,

LEO (Jul23 – Aug 22)

Mixed trends and uncertainty around your love life will give way to certainty immediately love related Venus resumes direct motion after relatively long time in backward motion in Leo on 4th September, 2023. Any important relationship decision you take after the 4th when Venus will resume direct motion will be positively augmented. Wait till after 15th before taking important decicion on money. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 4, 9, 11, 15, 20 & 25 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 19 , 2023.

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

You will need to wait until the 15th when Mercury in your Star Sign will stop backward motion on the 15th before you should take very important decision. By now those of you who were able to resist the lure of secret love will be able to see clearly why it should be avoided, but those who were unable to resist the temptation will be made to pay painful price ; your mind will become clearer once Mercury in Virgo resumes direct motion after the 15th. Be more reasonable. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 4, 9 & 23 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 21 & 28 , 2023.

LIBRA (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Unusually your opponent will go out of their ways and favorably work for you. You are in a favorable period when your moves will be augmented by forces beyond your initiative. Yet you will have much to gain if you take the needed initiative. However, it is important you don’t get yourself involve in secretive deals capable of involving you in very difficult legal related issues. Be warned. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 6, 11 & 21 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 29 , 2023.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

After the 4th when Love/Money related Venus resumes direct motion in Leo (your Solar 10th house of Business and Status)real men and WOMEN of substance come to the fore either for good business deal or foundational romantic deal ; the choice is yours. Whatever happen take advantage of your closeness with the influential personality. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 1, 5, 15 & 20 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 10 , 2023.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – Dec21)

You are in for both ROMANTIC and SOCIALLY FAVOURABLE MONTH. Your popularity is growing. Avoid gambling before the 15th. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 4, 9 & 14 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 19 , 2023.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Planning for relocation to another country will be met with unexpected frustration. It is important you get back to your being a practical person. Daydreaming that is not part of your natural make up will only lead to avoidable trouble. If you are not as hard working as you are usually being, will lead to avoidable frustration and/or trouble. Be warned.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

The vey best for you this month is to exploit your closeness to the people of considerable influence. Your initiative is capable of giving you good result but, to achieve GREAT ACHIEVEMENT is to get closer to people of influence. Your love life will for once settle to the betterment of your emotional well being.

YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 5, 10, 15, 24 & 28 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 26, 2023.

PISCES (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Last month you were warned to stay off confrontation especially with those with considerable influence within your business circle. Those of you that abided with the warnings will have more to benefit but those of you who were adamant and confronted powers will be inn for real trial. The best way is to tow the co-operative way. YOUR LUCKY DATES. SEPTEMBER = 1, 5, 10, 20, 24 & 28 , 2023. DATES TO BEWARE OF. SEPTEMBER = 15 & 22, 2023.