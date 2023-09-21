Senators Olujimi, Oduah celebrate Remi Tinubu @63

By Henry Umoru

Female Senators in the 9th National Assembly, Senators Biodun Olujimi and Stella Oduah have hailed the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

In a statement jointly signed yesterday by Olujimi and Oduah, they described the nation’s First Lady as a committed advocate for women and youth emancipation.

According to them, Senator Tinubu has been a proven humanitarian who impacted positively on the people across various tribes and religions, using her public office.

Recall that in the 9th Senate, Senator Olujimi who represented Ekiti South on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Oduah who represented Anambra North on the platform of PDP was the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations while Senator Tinubu who represented Lagos Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications

The statement read, “On behalf of the 9th Senate girls, we wish to celebrate a friend and one of the most beautiful human beings we’ve ever had the privilege of experiencing up close and personal these past few years as she adds yet another year in what has now become a sterling life strewn with service to Humanity.

“The First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Chief Mrs. Senator Oluremi Tinubu. CON. OON, has continually been at the forefront of advocating and advancing programs and policies, particularly in the areas of women and youth empowerment, and there remains no doubt that her present position will be a great boost in these areas where she’s proven to be most passionate.

“We extend our warm felicitations on this great day whilst praying that God will continue to imbue her with more wisdom, great health and peace to be able to take on the present arduous task of unwaveringly standing in the gap on behalf of the downtrodden in our midst.

“Happy Birthday Sister in whom we remain overly pleased.”