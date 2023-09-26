Senator tackles CBN gov Cardoso over usage of two currencies ‘green’, ‘brown’ 

By Biodun Busari

Senator Olalere Oyewumi, representing the Osun West senatorial district asked the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Yemi Cardoso, if Nigerians will continue to spend old and new naira notes together.

Oyewumi asked the question during the senate screening of the CBN governor and his deputies –

Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor, and Dr Bala M. Bello on Tuesday, on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Nigerians have been spending old and new N1,000, N500 and N200 currencies which CBN introduced in December 2022.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes will cease to be legal tender by December 31, 2023.

Revisiting the issue of naira redesign at the Senate, when questions were thrown at Cardoso, the Osun senator said Nigeria is the only country using two colours of one currency simultaneously.

He then asked Cardoso if he was going to look at the issue when he assumed the office.

“My question is this: in the whole world now, Nigeria is the only country that is using two currencies simultaneously – one green, one brown,” Oyewumi said.

“As an incoming governor of the Central Bank, if confirmed by the Senate, what is your take on this? Are we going to continue using the two simultaneously or are we going to adopt one? Nigerians will like to know this.”

However, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Cardoso and four other deputies confirmed would not be able to respond to all questions because of the time.

Vanguard reports that the Senate confirmed Cardoso as the CBN governor on Tuesday.

