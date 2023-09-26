Senator Plang urges security agents to fish out perpetrators of violence

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang has called on security personnel to bring to book the perpetrators in the killing of the Fulani leader, Ardo Adamu Gabdo in the Panyam district, Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Mangu is in the Plateau Central and Senator Plang has condemned the incident and described it as “barbaric, senseless, and unwarranted,” adding that the incident was perpetrated by “some criminal elements who wanted to jeopardize and turn away the ongoing peace initiatives in the local government.”

In a statement he issued in Jos, the Senator, said, “The killing of the Ardo by yet-to-be identified criminals was a rude shock to me and all the peace-loving people in the local government, considering the relative peace being enjoyed by the people of the local government after the recent crisis in the council. I commend the security agents for their prompt response to the incident and implore them to spread out their dragnets to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

“We cannot continue like this; I therefore urge the security operatives to do all that is within their power to bring the perpetrators of this cruel act to book and to prevent further attacks in this local government. All peace-loving people in this area must also align themselves with the security agents to arrest this ugly trend because no society can survive where human life is so undervalued. Let’s allow the security agents to do their work. We should not resort to self-help or take the law into our hands as well.”

The Senator, who described the people of the council as peaceful, charged them to be law-abiding and cooperate with the security men in fishing out those behind the crime.